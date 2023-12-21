At Westford Academy, Bob and Chris Carpenter’s shared love for coaching hockey is part of their strong father-son bond

At ice level, Bob’s son, Chris , manned the bench in his first season as the boys’ hockey coach at Westford Academy. Chris, a 2004 alum, took over the program after his father, an inductee to the state coaches association Hall of Fame, retired after 27 seasons at Westford’s helm, 46 overall in coaching.

Bob Carpenter stood eight rows up in the bleachers at Skate 3 in Tyngsborough with a clipboard tucked under his left arm as he carefully examined the play on the ice. Every few minutes, Carpenter jotted notes on a piece of paper. His wife, Janet , was perched in the top row, allowing Bob to think through the play.

In his first season as head coach at his alma mater, Chris Carpenter has directed Westford Academy to a 3-0 start after his father, Bob, ended his 27-year run with the program.

Chris played for his father for four years. After a year at Berkshire Academy and suiting up at UMass Dartmouth, Chris joined his father’s staff as an assistant coach in 2010. Both Bob and Chris were math teachers in Westford. The two talk every day on the phone, with conversations routinely revolving around the fastest game on ice.

“We’ve always been able to separate the hockey rink from the family,” said Bob. “When we’re here, it’s coach and assistant coach, but when we’re home, it’s father and son.”

“I grew up with him in the rinks when I was 3 [years old],” said Chris. “I always thought [I’d be a coach] and thought it was natural.”

Bob still shows up to practice every day but does not consider himself a coach anymore. The elder Carpenter was a vocal and fiery leader with encyclopedic knowledge of the game that could pick apart opponents’ systems in film sessions. His son takes a more cerebral approach, methodically thinking through the game and forming relationships with his players.

“[Chris] clicks really well with a lot of the guys on this team,” said senior defenseman Tom Rose. “He has fun with us, it’s awesome. He brings a whole new life to the team. We love him.”

“He knows a lot of what we’ve been through,” continued Rose. “Obviously, times change, even from when he was here, but I think it goes a long way in connecting with kids that have also been here for a long time.”

Rose plays alongside junior JJ Funaro on the first line defense for the No. 20 Ghosts (3-0-0). The two stick to the system, yet are afforded a deal of freedom to create plays up ice.

“They’re creative — they find passes that you don’t even see coming,” Carpenter said. “You can up level the system when you have guys that can see that far ahead. That’s been really fun to coach.”

In front of senior goaltender Tyler Frazee, a three-year starter and captain, Funaro and Rose set the tone for a disciplined team that wins physical battles and strings together passes. When Carpenter was hired, Frazee was one of the first to send a congratulatory message.

“I get a lot of support from my defensemen, cutting down the angles by not letting the guys get shots,” said Frazee. “I’m seeing beach balls because my defenders are helping me out a lot, it’s really nice.”

Bob Carpenter says that watching the game from his bird’s eye view is a lot more stressful than from behind the bench, but watching his son take over the program has allowed him to reflect.

“I’m proud that he’s a real good guy, that’s what I’m proud of,” the elder Carpenter said of his son. “He’s an excellent hockey guy, but he’s a really good guy. He accomplished a lot in his career and I think he’ll accomplish a lot in his coaching career. I see how he loves the game and that’s the biggest thing.”

Westford Academy’s JJ Funaro celebrated his second-period goal against Central Catholicat at Skate 3 Ice Arena in Tyngsborough Wednesday night. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Ice chips

▪ Holiday tournament season is nearly upon us: the Jim Gormley Cup getting things started Friday in Buzzards Bay featuring reigning Division 4 champion Norwell, Division 4 runner-up Sandwich, Martha’s Vineyard and Westfield.

The High School Holiday Classic, presented by Arrow Sports Group, will debut, featuring four prominent Division 1 programs in Xaverian, Hingham, Braintree and Archbishop Williams, currently ranked second, eighth, 12th and 19th, respectively, in the Globe’s Top 20 poll.

What makes the new tournament unique is that rather than being hosted at the same venue every winter, the host will rotate. Braintree takes its turn first, with play beginning Wednesday at Zapustas Arena in Randolph and culminating Friday with a consolation game and championship.

“We’ll see where we’re going to go next year, but it’s four pretty good teams, so I’m assuming it’ll be a good tournament,” said Braintree coach Dave Fasano.

The tournament could give the Wamps a chance to face Archbishop Williams, their crosstown foe, for the first time in more than 20 years. Hingham and Xaverian meet annually at the Garrett Reagan Summit but haven’t met in a game that’s counted since the 2019 Super 8, which could also change next week.

Xaverian left the Pat Serio Cup, hosted annually by Framingham, to join the new tournament. Franklin slots into the field at Loring Arena for the Hawks in a tournament that also features Marshfield and Saint John’s (Shrewsbury).

▪ Despite an 0-2 start in league play, Essex Tech coach Mark Leonard remains upbeat about his team’s trajectory as it transitions from the Commonwealth Athletic Conference to the Cape Ann League

“It’s great for us, it really is,” Leonard said. “They threw us right to the wolves the first couple of games and we played really well . . . just a little snake-bit.”

Essex Tech lost, 2-1, to Newburyport in its CAL opener before a 3-0 setback vs. Lynnfield. The Hawks got into the win column Wednesday in nonleague play, blanking Marblehead, 7-0, in a game featuring seven different scorers. On a team that returns its top five scorers — not to mention 21 players overall from a team that won 20 games — Leonard is taking the long view with a group that consists of 18 juniors and sophomores in addition to seven seniors.

“I’m very lucky,” Leonard said. “All those kids are really talented kids, and they’re unselfish.”

Games to watch

Friday, Norwell at Sandwich, 7 p.m. –– Meeting for the first time as South Shore League foes, the Clippers (3-0) looks to keep their perfect start going against Sandwich (3-1) at Gallo Arena in a Jim Gormley Cup semifinal. It’s a rematch of the Division 4 final, which Norwell won in overtime.

Saturday, No. 17 Arlington at No. 10 BC High, noon –– In their first matchup against in-state competition this season, the Eagles (0-2) desperately need a win — but it won’t be easy at the Clark Athletic Center against an impressive young Arlington team that’s off to a 3-0 start.

Sunday, Weymouth at No. 8 Hingham, noon –– The lone Eastern Mass. game on Christmas Eve features the neighboring Wildcats and Harbormen in their annual matinee at Pilgrim Arena.

Wednesday, No. 13 Franklin at No. 4 Saint John’s (Shrewsbury), 3 p.m. –– The Panthers make their debut in the Pat Serio Cup at Loring Arena, a tournament hosted by Framingham (2-0) and also featuring No. 7 Marshfield (3-0).

Wednesday, Walpole at Norwood, 4 p.m. –– The former Bay State Conference rivals meet as nonleague foes in a standalone game at the Skating Club of Boston.

Correspondent Jake Levin contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.