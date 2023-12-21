Red Sox lose out on Japanese righthander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who signs massive deal with the Dodgers

That history-making agreement concludes a courtship that had featured meetings with nearly every large-market team, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Phillies, Dodgers, and Red Sox, based on a special confluence of traits.

A major league source confirmed a report by Jack Curry of the YES Network that the coveted righthander — a target of the Red Sox this winter — reached agreement to join the Dodgers on a deal worth over $300 million. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that Yamamoto’s agreement was for 12 years and $325 million — a record for both the size of a guarantee and length for a pitcher.

Righthander Yoshinobu Yamamoto — one of the most sought-after free agents in baseball history — has decided to join the Dodgers.

Yamamoto has established himself as one of the best pitchers in the world, featuring a mid- to high-90s fastball, a devastating splitter and curveball, along with a solid cutter. His command is exceptional. And at just 25 years old, it’s possible for teams to project several additional years of peak performance. Such elements played into a frenzied market that included the Red Sox, who sent a delegation to meet with Yamamoto last week in Los Angeles.

The basis of the Red Sox’ interest in Yamamoto was obvious. The team was coming off three last-place finishes in four years, and their rotation finished the 2023 season ranked 22nd in ERA (4.68) and 27th in innings (774⅓). While the Sox have a promising group of young position players both in the big leagues and in the minors, they lack an equivalent pipeline of pitchers.

The team saw Yamamoto as a candidate to help alter that imbalance. He arrives in MLB having won three straight Sawamura Awards as the top pitcher in Japan as well as three straight MVP Awards in the NPB’s Pacific League.

In 2023, Yamamoto went 16-6 with a 1.16 ERA, 27 percent strikeout rate, 4 percent walk rate, and just two homers allowed in 164 regular-season innings. In his NPB career, he’s 70-29 with a 1.82 ERA, 26 percent strikeout rate, 6 percent walk rate, and 0.4 homers per nine innings. In partnership with teammate Masataka Yoshida, he helped lead Orix to a Japan Series victory in 2022.

Yamamoto’s credentials were further solidified this year in the World Baseball Classic, when he used a Rawlings baseball similar to the one used in MLB (the ball used in the NPB is different than the one used in the States). He struck out 12, walked two, and had a 2.45 ERA in 7⅓ innings, helping Japan to win the WBC.

While early forecasts suggested Yamamoto might clear $200 million, his bidding went far beyond that, a product of the rarity of having a pitcher of both his caliber and relatively young age. Gerrit Cole, for instance, was entering his age-29 season when he signed a record-setting nine-year, $324 million deal with Yankees as a free agent in December 2019.

Not only does Yamamoto’s deal exceed Cole’s in length and dollars, but the Dodgers also will pay an additional $50.625 million posting fee to the Orix Buffaloes, who held Yamamoto’s rights.

With Yamamoto off the board, the market for free agent pitchers is expected to accelerate rapidly. Both teams involved in the bidding for the righthander and agents of other free agent pitchers had been waiting for Yamamoto to select his destination, and a game of free agent musical chairs is now expected to follow.

Yamamoto, Aaron Nola, and Sonny Gray are now off the board as front-end starters. Eduardo Rodriguez, Kenta Maeda, Seth Lugo, Tyler Mahle (recovering from Tommy John), and Nick Martinez have also signed multiyear deals, while Jack Flaherty, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson are among those who have signed one-year deals.

Still, several top free agents remain available, including lefthanders Blake Snell (a two-time Cy Young winner), Jordan Montgomery, and Shōta Imanaga (who is being posted from the NPB), Marcus Stroman, James Paxton, Sean Manaea, and Hyun Jin Ryu, as well as righties Lucas Giolito and Michael Wacha. That said, numerous teams remain in the market for starting pitchers, suggesting that Yamamoto won’t be the last pitcher to enjoy fierce competition for his services.

