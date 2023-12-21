Red Sox have settled into baseball’s second level, which makes their push for high-end pitching awfully hard

It didn’t matter. The Yankees outbid the Sox and signed Contreras for four years and $32 million, which at the time was considered outrageous.

Theo Epstein traveled to Nicaragua to meet with José Contreras, a tall righthander who had defected from Cuba. So determined were the Red Sox that they booked up every room in the hotel where Contreras and agent Jaime Torres were staying to get an edge.

The Red Sox were among the teams chasing a high-profile international free agent starting pitcher 21 years ago this month. Then as now, a new executive was in charge of the pursuit.

“We went to the limit of fiscal sanity with our offer,” Epstein said after returning to Boston.

Team president Larry Lucchino was not as reasoned with his reaction.

“The evil empire extends its tentacles even into Latin America,” he said.

Now another rookie Red Sox executive from Yale, Craig Breslow, is making his pitch for Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto. This time, the price could well be $320 million, with the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, and Giants also in the mix along with the Blue Jays and Phillies.

Nobody to our knowledge has rented out entire hotels, but Mets owner Steve Cohen has been to Japan to court Yamamoto and Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner is deeply involved. The Phillies had Bryce Harper give Yamamoto a call. Shohei Ohtani is recruiting for the Dodgers.

The Sox met with Yamamoto in Los Angeles, and it remains possible they could sign him, but that would be considered a huge upset around baseball.

Which is a problem.

The Red Sox have settled into being a second-level team when it comes to payroll and willingness to obtain expensive talent from outside the organization. Their most aggressive addition in the last four years is Trevor Story, who has a .685 OPS the last two seasons.

Since firing Dave Dombrowski less than a year after winning the 2018 World Series, the Sox have been more defined by the players they foolishly let get away — Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, and Nate Eovaldi — than any they’ve obtained.

If that trend holds and Yamamoto becomes a Dodger, Met, or Yankee, it doesn’t mean the 2024 season is lost before it begins. The Sox could sign Jordan Montgomery, trade for another starter, and rightfully say the rotation is improved.

But three last-place finishes the last four years requires more than a backup plan and a solid No. 2. As one Sox coach said near the end of last season, this team needs an “alpha dog” on the staff. Someone to set a standard for the other starters. Chris Sale was once that guy, but he has started only 31 games the last four seasons.

High-end starting pitching has always been the difference maker for the Sox. Epstein flew to Arizona after the 2003 season, and hammered out a deal to both trade for Curt Schilling and sign him to an extension. Better pitching was needed to finally win the World Series, and it happened.

The Sox made an aggressive trade for Josh Beckett in 2005, and he became one of the cornerstone players of another championship. They were relentless pursuing Daisuke Matsuzaka in 2006, sending a front-office contingent to California to make a deadline deal with agent Scott Boras. Matsuzaka never lived up to the hype, but the Sox won three of the four games he started in the 2007 postseason.

We like to remember the 2013 team as plucky underdogs, but they had the fourth-highest payroll in baseball. A lot of that dough went to Ryan Dempster, John Lackey, and Jon Lester, who started a combined 91 regular-season games. Sale, Rick Porcello, David Price, and Eduardo Rodriguez were the backbone of the ‘18 team, especially in the postseason.

The Sox can get back to those days. All it takes is a directive from ownership to do what it takes to improve the rotation and make winning a priority again. They could sign Yamamoto tomorrow if they wanted.

Breslow barely acknowledged Yamamoto existed when he spoke to reporters at the Winter Meetings. The hope was to ask him a few questions this week at a time when the fan base is growing increasingly frustrated with the team’s lack of action.

Through a spokesman, we were told there was “a possibility” Breslow would talk to reporters again in January.

Contreras, by the way, lasted only a year and a half with the Yankees before being traded to the White Sox. He proved to be an average pitcher.

But at least the Sox were trying.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.