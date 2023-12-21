fb-pixelPrague shooting: At least 10 dead, about 30 injured in Czech Republic Skip to main content

At least 10 dead, about 30 injured, in downtown Prague shooting, Czech police say

By Associated PressUpdated December 21, 2023, 7 minutes ago
An ambulance drove toward the building housing the Philosophical Faculty of Charles University in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, on Thursday.Petr David Josek/Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — A mass shooting in downtown Prague left 10 people dead and about 30 others injured, and the person who opened fire also is dead, Czech police and the city’s rescue service said Thursday.

Police gave no details about the victims or the circumstances of the gunfire in the Czech Republic’s capital. They said officers were deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square.

The philosophy department of Charles University, which is located in the square, was evacuated, Prague Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda said.

Ambulances and police cars near the Charles University in central Prague on Thursday. JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images

The police department said the square has been sealed off. It urged people to leave the surrounding streets and stay inside.

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said no other assailant was at the scene, but he urged people to cooperate with police.

An ambulance drove towards the building of Philosophical Faculty of Charles University in downtown Prague.Petr David Josek/Associated Press

Prague’s rescue service confirmed that 11 people had died, including the shooter. It said about 30 others suffered various injuries, including nine with serious ones.

Pavel Nedoma, the director of Rudolfinum Gallery, which also is located in the square, told Czech public television he saw from a window a person who was shooting from a gun toward the nearby Manes bridge across the Vltava River.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala canceled his scheduled events and was heading for Prague.

Police officers secured an area after a shooting in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, on Thursday. Petr David Josek/Associated Press
