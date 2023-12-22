Before coming to Cambridge, the Felice Brothers hatch a surprise for their fans

Released online Dec. 15 as a surprise, the upstate New York band’s latest LP features a dozen folk-rock songs that talk about struggling to make ends meet, homelessness and institutionalization, along with references to the natural world and the freedom of just driving around. With an abundance of piano and accordion, along with a blend of acoustic and electric guitars and gorgeous harmony vocals, “Asylum on the Hill” picks up where the band left off with its 2021 release “From Dreams to Dust.”

“There was nothing like a conscious decision to make a social statement,” Felice says. “I mean, it’s pretty vague. I think most of the songs are quite esoteric and strange, but of course, some of the lyrics suggest things which have relevance in the climate of what’s happening right now.”

It’s not hard to find parallels between songs on the Felice Brothers’ new album, “Asylum on the Hill,” and the state of contemporary American culture, but singer Ian Felice won’t be the one pointing them out.

“I think maybe it’s more self-reflective, and the other one was more looking outward, perhaps,” Felice says ahead of the band’s show Thursday at The Sinclair in Cambridge. “But I think it’s generally the same strain of thought and the same writing process. It’s probably a continuation of the themes that have been present for 15 or 20 years.”

During that stretch, the Felice Brothers — currently comprising Felice, his brother James Felice, Jesske Hume, and Will Lawrence — have grown from a scrappy troupe busking in the New York subways into a more assured group capable of holding its own on bigger stages, without losing a certain hardscrabble underdog sensibility. That helps explain the band’s decision to put out “Asylum on the Hill” without notice, making it available only on the streaming platform Bandcamp.

Ian Felice painted the cover of the Felice Brothers' new album, "Asylum on the Hill." IAN FELICE

“We just wanted to experiment,” Felice says. “We were out of contract with our record label, and some of our friends have released records like this, so we tried it. It’s been out almost a week and we’ve made enough money to pay ourselves back for what we put into it. You can’t ask for much more than that at this point in music history for a band like us.”

The album is actually one of two the band finished during a 10-day stretch last spring, when they set up to record in an 1875 church on Felice’s property in Harlemville, N.Y. Though Felice won’t say much about the other album, he does mention that it will get a more traditional release at some point. In the meantime, he’s been holed up in the old church working on a different project. In addition to making music, Felice is an artist whose paintings often double as cover art for Felice Brothers albums. Recently he’s been finishing works for a gallery show in New York in February that he says will likely include the painting on the cover of “Asylum on the Hill.”

THE FELICE BROTHERS

With Happiness. At The Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge. Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. Tickets $25. 617-527-5400, www.sinclaircambridge.com

