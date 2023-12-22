10 video games that pushed gamers’ buttons in 2023

Highly anticipated sequels like “Baldur’s Gate 3,″ “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,” and “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2″ captured gamers’ imaginations this year. Meanwhile, the industry saw a continued breakthrough into the mainstream thanks to the success of shows and movies based on games like “The Last of Us” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” Fan-favorite titles like “Fortnite” also reached new heights in 2023, with the battle royale platform amassing more than 44 million players in one day in November, the “biggest day in Fortnite’s history.”

As we look back on the year in gaming, here are 10 titles that got gamers talking and pressed our buttons in 2023.

10. ‘Street Fighter 6′

After more than three decades, Capcom’s “Street Fighter” franchise continues to deliver the hits. The latest installment has sold nearly 2.5 million copies since its launch in June, and beat out rival “Mortal Kombat 1″ to win best fighting game at this year’s Game Awards. Ryu, Chun-Li, and the rest of the gang are back for “Street Fighter 6,″ which offers players a plethora of new battle modes to test their skills, including the World Tour mode, where gamers can create their own brawlers. Available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S — Matt Juul

9. ‘Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’

When CD Projekt Red first released its much-hyped “Cyberpunk 2077″ in 2020, the game, which stars Keanu Reeves as a futuristic rockin’ rebel, was plagued by so many bugs and glitches that it quickly became fodder for online memes. Slowly but surely, the studio has improved the game, with its 2.0 patch in September finally turning it into the visual masterpiece it was meant to be. The update was followed by the release of the well-received “Phantom Liberty” downloadable content addition, starring Idris Elba as a new spy character. “Cyberpunk 2077″ was also nominated in five categories at the Game Awards 2023, and won for best ongoing game. Available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S — MJ

8. ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’

It’s been a big year for the Mario brothers. On the big screen, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” raked in more than $1 billion. On the small screen, the hit video game franchise returned with its first side-scrolling entry in more than a decade with “Super Mario Bros. Wonder.” The Switch title has earned a ton of accolades already since its release in October, including a nomination for the 2023 Game Award for Game of the Year. Going back to Mario’s roots of hopping along colorful pipes while avoiding the treacherous Goombas and Piranha Plants, “Wonder” upgrades the classic gameplay for today’s gamers. Available on Nintendo Switch — MJ

7. ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’

Between the shows, films, comic books, and video game entries, the ever-growing “Star Wars” universe under Disney isn’t always easy to follow. But even for newcomers, the story of “Star Wars Jedi” is an accessible entry point to this galaxy far, far away. A follow-up to 2019′s “Fallen Order,” 2023′s “Survivor” picks up the action with Jedi Knight Cal Kestis, played by “Shameless” actor Cameron Monaghan, continuing his quest against the evil Empire. Providing upgraded Force abilities and lightsaber-swinging fun, “Survivor” also boasts a heart-wrenching story of betrayal that offers “Empire Strikes Back” vibes for this video game saga. Available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S — MJ

6. ‘Resident Evil 4′

A remake of Capcom’s hit 2005 game, the remastered version of “Resident Evil 4″ is a welcome update for fans of the long-running horror franchise. The game centers around agent Leon S. Kennedy, who’s tasked with fighting off grotesque, zombie-like monsters, and saving the president’s daughter from a killer cult. Featuring enhanced graphics and modernized controls, “Resident Evil 4″ earned acclaim from critics and gamers alike. The remake was also a nominee for the 2023 Game Award for Game of the Year. Available on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S — MJ

5. ‘Honkai: Star Rail’

Insert coin, watch animation, hope this’ll be the time you recruit that limited edition character, get another generic weapon. Such is the addictive and sometimes dangerous hook of gacha games, free-to-play mobile games that typically encourage players to spend real money to gamble their way to a win. But “Honkai: Star Rail”, the turn-based space fantasy adventure developed by Chinese company MiHoYo, proves that it’s possible to make a gacha where having fun doesn’t require inputting your credit card number. The battles are satisfyingly strategic and beautifully animated even on an iPhone mini, it’s possible to easily build a winning squad of characters, and the in-game dialogue often reaches laugh-out-loud levels of funny. It’s a good time to get on board. Available on Android, iOS, PlayStation 5, and Windows — A.Z. Madonna

4. ‘Alan Wake 2′

Fans have long clamored for a sequel to 2010′s “Alan Wake,” and they finally got their wish this year with “Alan Wake 2.” The survivor horror game by Remedy Entertainment is a beautifully strange tale that involves players returning to the alternate world created by author Alan Wake, in which he’s trapped. Wake must try to escape by penning a new story, this time involving FBI agent Saga Anderson. “Alan Wake 2″ proved to be a hit this year, earning eight nominations at the Game Awards, winning for best narrative, best art direction, and best game direction. Available on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S — MJ

3. ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2′

It’s rare when a sequel in any medium can match the hype of its predecessors, but with “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2,” Sony has an instant classic on its hand. A follow-up to both 2018′s “Marvel’s Spider-Man” and 2020′s “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” the latest installment features web-slinging wall crawlers Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they face off against a new threat, the villainous Venom, voiced by New England’s own Tony Todd. Despite getting snubbed at this year’s Game Awards, the new Spider-Man game offers both a heartbreaking story of lost friendships and next-gen, immersive gameplay that does something none of the Marvel films have ever accomplished: put the power of Spider-Man in the palm of your hands. Available on Playstation 5 — MJ

2. ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’

Soar between floating islands, build a monster truck out of spare parts and logs, or help the world’s most loyal employee build signs for a construction company: It’s all possible in “Tears of the Kingdom,” the long-awaited follow up to 2017′s Nintendo Switch launch title “Breath of the Wild.” The framework of classic “Zelda” is still there — traverse the temples, collect the magic items, save the princess — but there’s never been more to explore off Hyrule’s beaten path. I know people who have happily finished this game, but just as many who refuse to finish it because they don’t want the adventure to end. Available on Nintendo Switch — AZM

1. ‘Baldur’s Gate 3′

Good things come to gamers who wait. After over two decades since the last mainline title in the “Baldur’s Gate” series of “Dungeons and Dragons”-based role-playing games, “Baldur’s Gate 3″ arrived this year from Larian Studios, best known as the house behind the immersive and irreverent “Divinity” series. At the 2023 Game Awards, the title snapped up six of the eight awards it had been nominated for, including game of the year and best performance for voice actor Neil Newbon’s portrayal of sardonic vampire Astarion. Hours of exploration, tactical battles, bonding (or not, in some cases) with companions, and looting every barrel in sight await players — those who manage to make it out of the character creation menu, where players have so far spent a total of over 8,100 years. Available on macOS, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S — AZM

Honorable mentions: “Assassin’s Creed Mirage,” “Chants of Sennaar,” “Cocoon,” “Dave the Diver,” “Dredge,” “Final Fantasy 16,” “Hi-Fi Rush,” “Lies of P,” “Mortal Kombat 1,” “Pikmin 4,” “Roots of Pacha,” “Sea of Stars,” and “Starfield.”

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com. A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her @knitandlisten.