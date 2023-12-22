fb-pixelHoliday quiz: test your knowledge of classic Christmas specials Skip to main content

Holidays got you down, Charlie Brown? Take our quiz on classic Christmas specials for a hit of holiday cheer.

By Francie LinUpdated December 22, 2023, 31 minutes ago
(L-R Clockwise) Film stills from “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!,” and “The Year Without Santa Claus."Classic Media/United Feature Syndicate Inc./Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc/RANKIN/BASS PRODUCTIONS/ABC FAMILY

Remember when you had to live by the schedule of network TV? If you missed that Punky Brewster special on Thursday night, you’d have no social cachet at school until reruns rolled around. And just as the first snowfall meant winter, the holiday season was heralded by the annual network TV broadcasts of childhood Christmas classics. Nowadays, ironically, it can be hard to track down certain Christmas movies for a new generation of tots, but for those looking for a bump of nostalgia without paying $7.99 to Amazon, take our quiz on Christmas specials past.

