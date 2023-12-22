Holidays got you down, Charlie Brown? Take our quiz on classic Christmas specials for a hit of holiday cheer.

Remember when you had to live by the schedule of network TV? If you missed that Punky Brewster special on Thursday night, you’d have no social cachet at school until reruns rolled around. And just as the first snowfall meant winter, the holiday season was heralded by the annual network TV broadcasts of childhood Christmas classics. Nowadays, ironically, it can be hard to track down certain Christmas movies for a new generation of tots, but for those looking for a bump of nostalgia without paying $7.99 to Amazon, take our quiz on Christmas specials past.