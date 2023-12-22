Comedian Jo Koy to host 2024 Golden Globes

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy, the organization announced this week, as Hollywood looks forward to starting off its awards season following the historic writers and actors strikes.
“I’ve stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special,” Koy, 52, said in a news release Thursday. “… This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!”
Koy built up a stand-up comedy career in Las Vegas before being tapped to emcee the 81st annual iteration of the Globes, which airs Jan. 7 and honors work in film and television. He has sold out concert halls and theaters across the country, with shows that often focus on his family and Filipino culture.
Koy has also released several well-received stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, including “Live From the Los Angeles Forum” last year and “Comin’ in Hot” in 2019. He was named stand-up comedian of the year in 2018 by the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival.
Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne said in a news release that she’s excited to see Koy’s “infectious energy and relatable humor,” adding: “We know Jo is bringing his A-game.”
The 2024 Golden Globes will air on CBS and will include two new awards — for best stand-up comedian on television and cinematic and box office achievement — as the ceremony tries to rebound from recent struggles. This past year’s Golden Globes, on NBC, received near-record-low viewership, according to Nielsen data.
Last year, the awards weren’t broadcast at all as controversy over diversity and ethical practices engulfed the Golden Globes’ former organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge have since been put in charge of the ceremony.
“Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” lead film nominations for the 2024 show.