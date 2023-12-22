Comedian Jo Koy to host 2024 Golden Globes

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy, the organization announced this week, as Hollywood looks forward to starting off its awards season following the historic writers and actors strikes.

“I’ve stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special,” Koy, 52, said in a news release Thursday. “… This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!”

Koy built up a stand-up comedy career in Las Vegas before being tapped to emcee the 81st annual iteration of the Globes, which airs Jan. 7 and honors work in film and television. He has sold out concert halls and theaters across the country, with shows that often focus on his family and Filipino culture.