A ‘Die Hard’ diehard creates ‘Yippee Ki Yay,’ and the Huntington gets in on the action

But as Marsh began writing the spoof, which rockets into the Huntington Theatre Dec. 27-31, he knew that he wanted to do more than just re-create (and lampoon) the explosive drama of “Die Hard” through an ingenious, low-fi solo show, using a few key props and dramatic lighting and sound effects. That kind of feat has already been done in shows like Charles Ross’s “One-Man Star Wars Trilogy.” Instead, Marsh envisioned another story that would run parallel to “Die Hard,” about an exhausted husband and father struggling in his professional and personal life and grappling with changes in his marriage to a fellow “Die Hard” fanatic.

Richard Marsh’s frenetic and poetic one-man “Die Hard” parody “Yippee Ki Yay” blasts its audience with a barrage of indelible moments from Bruce Willis’s 1988 action extravaganza. You’ll see Willis’s wisecracking off-duty cop John McClane crawl through the air vents of sleek Nakatomi Tower, dangle in an elevator shaft, and run across shattered glass in his bare feet to try to save estranged wife, Holly, from the clutches of dastardly terrorists. Then there’s the celebrated off-color catchphrase (the play’s title), uttered in response to baddie Hans Gruber disparaging McClane as a wannabe cowboy.

“When I first watched ‘Die Hard’ as a teenager on VHS, it was a story of a hero kicking ass and saving the day. But now when I watch it, I’m older and I’ve got a family, and what speaks to me is the story of this couple in the film, John and Holly, who’ve been separated, their jobs are pulling them apart, and they’re not in a place they want to be. I think it does have this fundamental truth at the bottom of it, which is about relationships and families and pressure at Christmas time.

“So we also tell a story of what it is to be a fan of ‘Die Hard’ and what it is to be in a relationship with someone and how that changes as you go through life,” Marsh says.

The Huntington is presenting the one-man “Yippee Ki Yay” in the midst of the holidays, apt timing since the film is a Christmas classic of sorts. British actor Darrel Bailey will perform the piece in Boston. (He and Marsh have been rotating in and out of the show on tour during the past year.)

Remarkably, the play is told in different styles of verse, from limericks to haikus and more. Marsh, a former slam poetry champ, and his friend Katie Bonna created a “beat poetry rom-com” called “Dirty Great Love Story” that won acclaim at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and toured around England. He also created a radio poetry sitcom, “Cardboard Heart.”

“Since I started writing, I’ve been interested in the idea of using poetry for things which aren’t usually thought of as poetry material,” Marsh says. “So I thought, what’s the opposite of poetry? Well, action movies! And what’s the greatest action movie? Obviously ‘Die Hard.’ So I thought it’d be really fun to try and do that story in this form.”

When he watched “Die Hard” as a kid, Marsh says he was drawn to the thrilling action sequences, cool baddies, and its sardonic, average-Joe main character. Part of the appeal of the film when it came out in the late ‘80s was that Willis, known for his breakthrough role on the television drama “Moonlighting,” wasn’t your typical muscle-bound beefcake a la Arnold Schwarzenegger or Sylvester Stallone. Willis was relatable.

“He’s not able to pick up three guys with each hand and bash their heads together. His character initially runs away from the baddies! That’s unheard of for an action hero,” Marsh says. “He’s cautious and uses his wits and gets hurt and beaten up. So it’s probably easier to see yourself in him because he makes mistakes and he fails and does the rational thing, which is not to necessarily run into battle against a dozen gun-toting terrorists.”

Indeed, Willis’s everyman quality echoes the parallel story of the narrator, a harried husband and father very loosely based on Marsh himself. “What is drawn from my life is the story of two people who meet and fall in love and start a family, and how having children changes your relationship,” he says. “The show describes kids as ‘each wonderful grenade’ because it’s exploded inside your relationship and it’s wonderful, but that changes everything.”

The biggest challenge, Marsh says, was figuring out “how to tell the personal story in a way that was deft and fleet-footed enough to fit into the running time of the show” while keeping the bulk of the play focused on “Die Hard.”

The play brings to life some of the famous action sequences from the film, including McClane leaping off a roof, diving under a waterfall, and sending explosives strapped to an office chair careening down an elevator shaft. With low-tech theatrical magic, Marsh says, the possibilities are boundless. The minimal props include a teddy bear, a folder, a book, a stool, a bucket of water, a lighter, and some cocoa powder.

Darrel Bailey plays John McClane and lots of other characters in "Yippee Ki Yay." Rod Penn

Bailey brings more than 20 characters to life in the show, including Alan Rickman’s posh German terrorist Hans Gruber, ruthless henchman Karl (with his flowing blond mane), and affable LA police Sergeant Al Powell. To accomplish this, he employs “lots of funny voices and crazy movements,” including leaning into his martial-arts training.

Since McClane spends so much of the movie racing around the skyscraper all alone, he’s often heard talking to himself. “When I started to do the adaptation, I realized, ‘Oh, he’s actually speaking in monologue just like a theatrical character would do!’ ” So Marsh ran with that idea and gave the other characters an internal monologue.

“I’m able to give characters more time to tell you what they think than in the movie. So Holly can tell you how she feels about John and her boss,” he says. “She can tell you how she feels about her position as a woman in a 1980s corporate environment.”

Indeed, commentary about the film is peppered throughout. In “Yippee,” for example, John’s tank top, which infamously stays ultra-white throughout the movie, gets covered in dirt and blood, a more realistic outcome considering the pounding McClane endures. “There’s a lot of poking fun at the inconsistencies,” Bailey says.

Still, while Marsh hopes the show will thrill you, he ultimately hopes it touches your heart, too. “We usually have some people crying towards the climax of the show,” he says. “I’m trying to make you laugh a lot, but I’m also trying to move you and make you care.”

YIPPEE KI YAY

At the Huntington Theatre, 264 Huntington Ave., Dec. 27-31. Tickets from $65. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

