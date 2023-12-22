For Justin Torres, reading is about finding the sweet spot between poetry and prose

In Justin Torres’s “Blackouts,” the 2023 National Book Award winner for fiction, two unreliable narrators in a mysterious institution try to piece together a pivotal but mostly redacted text on the sexual habits of homosexuals. Torres is a professor at UCLA and lives in Los Angeles.

TORRES: Maxine Clair’s “Rattlebone,” which is a coming-of-age novel that explodes the genre. It’s linked stories about a Black community in Kansas City. I can’t believe I’d never heard of it.

BOOKS: How did you find it?

TORRES: I used to work at a McNally Jackson bookstore when I lived in New York, so I always stop in the SoHo store when I’m in the city. They reissue overlooked books, such as this one. I also picked up Manuel Puig’s debut novel, “Betrayed by Rita Hayworth,” another book they reissued. Now I always see what’s new in that series.

BOOKS: What was your last best read?

TORRES: Before “Rattlebone” it was the novel “Bad Girls” by the Argentinian trans writer Camila Sosa Villada. It’s about sex workers in Argentina and is very bold. The translation is fantastic.

BOOKS: What is your favorite genre?

TORRES: Fiction, but not solely. I recently read Cynthia Carr’s new biography of Candy Darling, which is absolutely fantastic. I read poetry as well, especially when I’m writing. I find it to be very generative. It makes me want to write.

BOOKS: Which poets do you read the most?

TORRES: I like Carl Phillips quite a lot. I like Thom Gunn and find Eileen Myles to be really exciting. I quote from a James Schuyler’s poem in “Blackouts.” I think he’s hilarious. There’s a poet, Justin Chin, who was my teacher when I was an undergrad at San Francisco State. His poetry is really grungy, sexy, like the San Francisco ‘90s poetry I like a lot.

BOOKS: When did you become an avid reader?

TORRES: I’ve always been an avid reader. When I was a kid, we didn’t have a lot of books in the house but I read everything that was there. Even though some of my less masculine tendencies were not encouraged by my parents, my reading always was. When I was 8 or so, my mom went to college, and I read whatever books she brought home, random things I didn’t understand. She also had books like Jean M. Auel’s “The Clan of the Cave Bear.” That series made a massive impression on me. They were really erotic.

BOOKS: Are you a fast reader?

TORRES: I’m really, really not. My boyfriend, who is an English professor, is such a fast reader. When we first got together, I felt a little competitive but I quickly realized I would never reach his pace. I daydream a lot when I read. For me, that’s part of the pleasure of reading. A good book will trigger a memory or just make me think, and that slows me down.

BOOKS: Do you prefer short or long books?

TORRES: I do love short books. For me, it’s that sweet spot between poetry and prose. Some of my favorite books are novellas. I love “The Coast of Chicago” by Stuart Dybek, which is a linked story collection that works like a novella. Another favorite is “Tentacle” by the Caribbean writer Rita Indiana. It’s a kind of sci-fi, kind of a climate change story. “So Long, See You Tomorrow” by William Maxwell had a huge influence on me.

BOOKS: Do you have a favorite book that is not well known?

TORRES: Not enough people know about two books. One is “A Puerto Rican in New York, and Other Sketches” by Jesus Colon. He was a Black Puerto Rican Communist who came to New York City in 1917. The other is “City of God” by Gil Cuadros. I talk about that book to everybody. It’s half short stories and half poetry. He wrote it in his early 30 right before he died of AIDs.

BOOKS: What are your reading habits?

TORRES: There’s this California winter sunlight that comes into the apartment. I just lay on the carpet curled up like a cat in the sun with a book. That’s when I feel like I have figured something out in life. Somehow, I’ve arrived at this moment. This is good.