Local bestsellers for the week ended Dec. 17

3. North Woods Daniel Mason Random House

4. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

5. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

6. The Fraud Zadie Smith Penguin Press

7. So Late in the Day: Stories of Women and Men Claire Keegan Grove Press

8. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

9. Prophet Song Paul Lynch Atlantic Monthly Press

10. The Exchange John Grisham Doubleday

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

2. Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America Heather Cox Richardson Viking

3. How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen David Brooks Random House

4. Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning Liz Cheney Little, Brown and Company

5. Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism Rachel Maddow Crown

6. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

7. My Name Is Barbra Barbra Streisand Viking

8. Why We Love Baseball: A History in 50 Moments Joe Posnanski Dutton

9. The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year Margaret Renkl Spiegel & Grau

10. Big Heart Little Stove: Bringing Home Meals & Moments from The Lost Kitchen Erin French Celadon Books

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

2. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

3. All the Light We Cannot See Anthony Doerr Scribner

4. The Best American Short Stories 2023 Min Jin Lee, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.) Mariner Books

5. Mad Honey Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan Ballantine

6. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

7. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

8. Babel R.F. Kuang Harper Voyager

9. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

10. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

4. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present Paul McCartney Liveright

5. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

6. The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics Daniel James Brown Penguin

7. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017 Rashid Khalidi Picador

8. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music Dave Grohl Dey Street Books

9. American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin Vintage

10. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human Siddhartha Mukherjee Scribner

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.