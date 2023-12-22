Minnie Driver remembers Matthew Perry’s ‘wealth of soul’

Sometimes when a celebrity dies, the tributes from those who worked with him or her can feel obligatory or opportunistic.

Consciously or not, many people in the entertainment industry live by the bitingly satirical dictum often attributed to George Burns: “The most important thing to succeed in show business is sincerity. And if you can fake that, you’ve got it made.”

But not so with the grief caused by the death of Matthew Perry in October at age 54 after a lifelong struggle with addiction.

The outpouring of sorrow has seemed utterly genuine from his costars on “Friends” — on which Perry played Chandler Bing from 1994 to 2004 — and in movies and onstage.

Tellingly, many expressions of remembrance have had to do with what Perry was like when no cameras were around.

Minnie Driver, who costarred with Perry in a 2003 London stage production of David Mamet’s 1974 drama “Sexual Perversity in Chicago,” recalled Perry with great fondness in an essay published this week in The Guardian.

(Though “Sexual Perversity in Chicago” is not nearly as well-known today as, say, “Glengarry Glen Ross” or “American Buffalo,” it’s one of the better plays from Mamet’s early period. In 1986, it was adapted into a film titled “About Last Night…” that starred Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Elizabeth Perkins, and Jim Belushi.)

According to Driver, she and Perry shared a sense of “vulnerability, being people who weren’t theatre actors putting ourselves up on stage when everybody knew us and was ready to judge us.”

“It’s funny when you forge a connection over fear, but we did that summer.”

Perry was aware that his TV stardom was part of the baggage he brought to his onstage work. He confided to Driver: “Some people only want Chandler, and I don’t know that I’m allowed to be anything other than that.”

(Perry later grew comfortable enough with the theater that he wrote and starred in “The End of Longing,” a play that debuted in London’s West End in 2016 and off-Broadway the following year.)

Perry “had such a wealth of soul,” according to Driver, who described him as “the most self-deprecating person and really kind. Anyone who asked him for help, he would help.”

Driver writes that “the thing about him was he was like a light. He was one of those people who just made other people feel good. Somehow, they don’t suck you down into their sadness, or their pain, and I know now that his pain was great.”

She recalled the time Perry joined her and her family for lunch in London during the rehearsal period for “Sexual Perversity in Chicago.” Her description of the scene encapsulates the reaction an awful lot of people had to Perry’s performances and personality during his too-short life.

“The restaurant put us in the back away from people, but when he walked in … the whole place lit up,” wrote Diver. “The whole place smiled.”

Minnie Driver (pictured in London in June) paid tribute to Matthew Perry, with whom she costarred in a 2003 London stage production of David Mamet’s “Sexual Perversity in Chicago,” in an essay published this week in The Guardian. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images/file

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeAucoin.