Bristol Myers agrees to buy Boston’s Karuna Therapeutics in a $14 billion deal

Bristol Myers has agreed to pay $330 a share in cash for Karuna, a 14-year-old company that went public in 2019 and has been one of the best performing biotechs on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Its share price more than doubled to $317 shortly after the market opened Friday.

Karuna Therapeutics, a Boston biotech company working on medicines for people with psychiatric and neurological conditions, has struck a deal to be acquired by drug giant Bristol Myers Squibb in a $14 billion transaction — the biggest buyout of a Massachusetts company this year, according to data compiled by technology firm Dealogic.

Shares of Bristol Myers, a pharmaceutical giant based in Princeton, NJ, climbed 2.3 percent to $52.45 on the New York Stock Exchange.

A big incentive for Bristol Myers is Karuna’s lead drug candidate, KarXT, an antipsychotic therapy designed to treat schizophrenia, a serious mental disorder. Karuna’s application for approval of that drug was accepted last month by the Food and Drug Administration, which has committed to making a decision by Sept. 26, 2024.

“There are tremendous opportunities in neuroscience, and Karuna strengthens our position and accelerates the expansion and diversification of our portfolio in this space,” Bristol Myers chief executive Christopher Boerner said in a statement Friday. “We expect KarXT to enhance our growth through the late 2020s and into the next decade.”

In addition to the schizophrenia treatment, Karuna is working on a pipeline of other drug candidates to treat condiitons that include Alzheimer’s disease psychosis.

The buyout will help propel these treatments forward because of Bristol Myers’ own neuroscience focus and “long-standing expertise in developing and commercializing medicines on a global scale,” Karuna chief executive Bill Meury said in a statement.

Karuna, which began clinical trials of KarXT in 2016, has grown rapidly from about 20 employees in 2020 to more than 300 today.

Its chief operating officer and cofounder, Andrew Miller, told the Globe in October that he was so confident that the new drug would be approved next year that he expected the workforce to jump to about 700 if the Food and Drug Administration greenlighted KarXT.

KarXT uses a different mechanism than other antipsychotic drugs on the market. Medicines such as Zyprexa, Seroquel, and Abilify target dopamine and serotonin receptors in the brain. In contrast, KarXT stimulates so-called muscarinic receptors in the same region and other areas of the brain to reduce symptoms of schizophrenia without the burdensome side effects of the older medicines, according to Karuna.

In clinical trials, Miller said, patients who received KarXT avoided such common side effects as weight gain, drowsiness, and tardive dyskinesia — an involuntary movement disorder. The drug did, however, cause mild to moderate gastrointestinal side effects in some patients, but side effects tended to pass.

Karuna, founded in 2009, has had high hopes for KarXT. Like many other experimental drugs, the medicine has a backstory marked by abandonment, rediscovery, and serendipity, as Karuna’s then-chief executive, Dr. Steve Paul, told the Globe in 2019.

In the 1990s, when Paul was at Eli Lilly, the Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant tested a compound called xanomeline on patients with Alzheimer’s to see if it would improve memory. The compound appeared to provide some benefit. But what surprised Lilly researchers was that it dramatically reduced symptoms of psychosis, a not-uncommon feature of Alzheimer’s.

That made the drug an appealing candidate to treat schizophrenia, a severe disease that causes hallucinations, delusions, and disorganized thinking and behavior. The problem was that xanomeline caused serious gastrointestinal side effects, including nausea and vomiting. Lilly ultimately shelved it.

Karuna, which was focusing on psychiatric and neurological conditions, combined xanomeline with another compound to dampen the medicine’s gastrointestinal side effects. That compound was trospium chloride, a drug that treats overactive bladders and has been on the market since the 1960s.

In a late-stage trial of 256 adults with schizophrenia, Karuna reported in March that recipients of KarXT experienced an 8.4-point reduction in symptoms, compared with recipients of a placebo on a scale of 30 features of the disease

David Walling, chief clinical officer at the clinical research company CenExel and an investigator in the trial, said the results “add to the growing body of data which suggest KarXT could address the symptoms of schizophrenia without the common side effects we see with current treatment options.”

In a Sept. 28 news release announcing that Karuna had filed an application for approval of KarXT to the FDA, chief executive Meury said that if the agency clears the drug, it “will represent the first novel pharmacological approach to treating schizophrenia in several decades.”

Schizophrenia is a chronic and complex brain disorder that afflicts about 1 percent of the population, or more than 3 million Americans, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

This is a developing story.

Robert Weisman can be reached at robert.weisman@globe.com. Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com.