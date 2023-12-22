Coming soon to highway service signs near you: EV charging

In the first update of the rules since 2009, the Biden administration said state authorities such as the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be able to post a new category of blue signs labeled “EV charging” with logos for EV fast charging station owners such as Tesla, Electrify America, or EVgo. Agencies can also post larger, generic signs that say how many miles until “next EV charging.” Previously, EV charging logos on highway signs were not allowed by federal rules.

The Federal Highway Administration this week issued new standards governing highway exit service signs — along with other infrastructure — in the agency’s 1,161-page rule book known as the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices for Streets and Highways, or MUTCD.

The gas, food, and lodging blue signs dotting highways across the country are about to get an addition: EV charging.

“With this long-awaited update to the MUTCD, we are ... embracing new technologies with the potential to make our transportation system safer and more efficient,” US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

The changes go far beyond a 2020 draft proposal from the Trump administration that would have allowed gas stations with EV chargers to add an EV charging icon to their logos on the signs but prohibited logos from any other kind of fueling station.

Bob Armstrong, a former Conway select board member who is active on climate-related issues, had been pressing Massachusetts and federal officials to allow EV station owners on the signs for over a year.

“This is really great news,” Armstrong said. “I hope that Massachusetts quickly updates their signage, [and] also our entire country.”

Armstrong and others have argued that the signs are important not just for EV drivers, who can often rely on mobile or in-car apps to find charging, but also to publicize the spread of charging infrastructure to people still driving gas cars. “Range anxiety,” or the fear of running out of juice in an EV, is a top concern of consumers who have not gone electric yet, along with the lack of affordable EVs for sale.

It’s not clear when the new signs will start appearing. In a statement, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said that as it “works with a vendor(s) to install chargers along state roads, MassDOT will accordingly be adding additional signs in keeping with the new regulation.”

More than 90,000 EVs are registered in Massachusetts, and the state aims to have almost 1 million on the road by 2030 to meet its climate goals. There are 164 EV fast charging stations in the state with 656 charging ports, according to data from the US Department of Energy.

The highway signage change puts EV charging stations on par with gas stations, motels, and restaurants. In the 2009 version of the MUTCD, highway authorities could only post a small, generic EV charging sign with a symbol that looked like a gas pump with “EV” written on it. The signs could be hard to interpret and did not indicate which brand of charger was available; not all EVs can use all types of chargers.

“There are several new provisions in the new edition related to signage for electric vehicle charging and alternative fuels using General and Specific Service signs,” the federal highway agency said in a statement to the Globe. “Both types of signs direct roadway users to specific, eligible services such as fuel, food, and lodging.”

Like other kinds of businesses with logos on exit service signs, EV station owners could be charged a fee to be listed. Massachusetts charges $1,200 per year for gas stations listed on an existing sign, for example. If an exit has no blue signs, a station owner can pay to erect a new sign, but that can cost more than $10,000.

EV stations must be open at least 16 hours per day to qualify to be on a sign, according to the new federal rules. And the stations must also meet the criteria set out in the 2021 Infrastructure law for subsidized EV stations: at least four chargers of 150 kilowatts, fast enough to increase a car battery’s range by hundreds of miles in an hour or less.

The new rules also eased the eligibility standards for gas stations that want to have their logos on exit service signs. Under the old rules, a station had to provide oil, tire repairs, and rest rooms to qualify. The new rules are less specific, requiring service “such as gas, oil, and water,” rest rooms, and drinking water.

EV stations, which commonly have chargers and no other facilities, were exempted from those requirements.

