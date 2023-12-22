Holiday online sales are booming. Here’s why that’s bad news for retailers — and consumers.

As consumers rush to finish their shopping ahead of Christmas, data shows that consumers are still flocking online despite the hope of major retail chains that shoppers would resume buying most of their gifts at physical locations.

The Burlington resident bought his gifts exclusively on the Internet during Black Friday. Landry had no plans to visit a store — “unless I find a great deal at the mall,” he said.

Consumers were supposed to return to physical stores this holiday shopping season after years of sitting it out because of the pandemic. Ron Landry didn’t get the message.

This spells bad news for retailers. Chains make less money through e-commerce versus brick-and-mortar stores because of the cost of finding and shipping goods to the consumer. But soaring online sales also suggests that consumers are heavily borrowing on their credit cards, even during an era of inflation and high interest rates.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

There is a strong link between e-commerce and credit card use. And such debt hit a record $1 trillion in the second quarter with no signs of slowing down. In addition, more consumers have been using retailers’ “Buy Now, Pay Later” programs to finance their purchases.

Advertisement

“This could be a problem,” said Ted Rossman, an industry analyst with Bankrate.

Over the past few years, brick-and-mortar retailers have struggled with drawing pandemic-wary people back to stores. Analysts and retailers had expected holiday store traffic and sales to improve this year, especially as major chains seemed to have finally solved their supply chain woes.

But store traffic on Black Friday, one of the most important days of the year for brick-and-mortar chains, actually fell 4.7 percent from the same time last year, according to Placer.ai. Major chains like Kohl’s, Walmart, and Target saw fewer shoppers in stores, the analytics firm said.

Advertisement

And although overall store traffic was up over Black Friday weekend compared to 2022, sales were relatively flat, which means people were not actually spending more money during those visits.

Instead of buying one big ticket item, price-conscious store shoppers have been opting for multiple, lower priced products, said DeAnn Campbell, a retail consultant in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, online shopping continues to flourish, which surprised Rossman of Bankrate, who thought e-commerce sales, which exponentially grew during the pandemic, would start to taper off.

“For Black Friday, online shopping is now more popular than store shopping,” a report by Coresight Research said.

Online-only retailers, including Brunt Workwear in North Reading, have performed particularly well. Last month, revenues from such “non-store retailers” jumped 10.6 percent over the same period a year, according to data from the US Commerce Department. By contrast, November sales from department stores fell 5.2 percent while general merchandise store sales increased 1.1 percent.

There are a couple of possible reasons for this. The first is that consumers are still worried about inflation and shopping online allows them to more easily compare prices and search for deals.

The second is perhaps more concerning for brick-and-mortar chains: consumers are finding nothing compelling to buy. At least at full price.

The general narrative has been that consumers would spend less money because of inflation. But experts and retail executives say that consumers will open their wallets if they find things worth buying.

“The consumer has been under (inflationary) pressure for really the last two years,” said SharkNinja CEO Mark Barrocas-. “And so retailers and brands are going to need to do something over and above to get the consumer to part with their hard earned money.”

Advertisement

SharkNinja, based in Needham, has performed well this year thanks to strong sales of products like high tech vacuum cleaners and ice cream makers.

“If you don’t have something that’s new and exciting and brings a lot of value to the consumer, they will be driven by price,” Barrocas said. “Retailers and brands need to give the consumer a really compelling reason to spend.”

While strong e-commerce sales might offer at least some good news to retailers, there are reasons to worry. Consumers are most likely using their credit cards to finance those transactions despite moves by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

Studies have shown that the ease of e-commerce effectively tempts consumers into using their credit cards for impulsive purchases. Whereas consumers might give more thought about whether to buy something at a physical store, they can quickly make a purchase with one click of a button via a website that has already stored their credit card information.

Jennifer Largey, 47. of Northborough said she has been carefully watching her holiday spending because of higher prices.

“If I can’t afford to pay for it, I won’t buy it,” she said. “I can’t go into debt.”

Nevertheless, Largey admits shopping too much on the Internet could prompt her to break her financial discipline.

Advertisement

“It’s easier to lose your will power when you’re online,” she said.

According to data compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, credit card balances soared 4.6 percent from the first three months of the year to hit a record $1.03 trillion in the second quarter. Delinquency rates have also been steadily rising.

In addition, consumers have been increasingly relying on retailers’ Buy Now, Pay Later programs.

Such short-term loans, which allow shoppers to pay for their goods over a period of time, jumped 40 percent on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday compared to the same days in 2022, according to Adobe Analytics. For the first 11 months of the year, consumers spent a total of $64.9 billion on such platforms, Adobe said.

“I worry about how consumers are paying for all of this stuff,” Rossman of Bankrate said. “It feels like the holiday debt hangover could be particularly nasty this year.”

Thomas Lee can be reached at thomas.lee@globe.com.