Massachusetts hiring rebounded in November

Massachusetts employers added 3,200 jobs in November, recouping losses in the previous two months, the US Labor Department said on Friday.
The state’s unemployment rate edged up to 2.9 percent from 2.8 percent in October, as more people began looking for work. Just eight states had a lower jobless rate than Massachusetts last month, including New Hampshire, at 2.3 percent, and Vermont, at 2.1 percent.
The US unemployment rate stood at 3.7 percent in November. Maryland had the lowest unemployment rate, at 1.8 percent, while Nevada had the highest, 5.4 percent.
Local job gains were led by the leisure and hospitality, financial, and government sectors, according to the state Office of Labor and Workforce Development. Losses were recorded in professional and business services; trade, transportation, and utilities; and education and health services.
Mirroring the national trend, job growth is slowing in Massachusetts as the economy cools from an overheated pace in the third quarter. Employment has been largely unchanged over the past three months, compared with an average increase of 6,300 jobs in the three months before that.
There were 7,700 new workers and job-seekers last month, bringing the total labor force to 3.73 million.
Massachusetts has added 66,100 jobs over the past year, bringing employment to 3.79 million. That is an increase of 724,600 jobs since the pandemic employment low in April 2020.
