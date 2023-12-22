Massachusetts hiring rebounded in November

Massachusetts employers added 3,200 jobs in November, recouping losses in the previous two months, the US Labor Department said on Friday.

The state’s unemployment rate edged up to 2.9 percent from 2.8 percent in October, as more people began looking for work. Just eight states had a lower jobless rate than Massachusetts last month, including New Hampshire, at 2.3 percent, and Vermont, at 2.1 percent.

The US unemployment rate stood at 3.7 percent in November. Maryland had the lowest unemployment rate, at 1.8 percent, while Nevada had the highest, 5.4 percent.