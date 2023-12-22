Holiday crowds — and labor unrest — descend on Logan Airport

The labor unrest comes as the number of travelers going through US airport checkpoints surpasses pre-pandemic levels — a single-day record was hit on the Sunday after Thanksgiving — and complaints about airlines are on track to hit an all-time high . If there’s any comfort for frazzled holiday travelers, it may be that they’re not alone in their anger toward airlines.

From flight attendants to air traffic controllers to cabin cleaners, workers around Logan Airport are fighting with employers over their working conditions and pay, a microcosm of the labor issues roiling the economy nationwide. Even Lyft and Uber drivers dropping off passengers at the curb are embroiled in debates over workers’ rights.

Record numbers of airline passengers are expected over the holidays, all but guaranteeing long security lines, crowded waiting areas, and jam-packed planes. And if that’s not enough to take the “glad” out of “glad tidings,” travelers will find themselves at the epicenter of numerous labor disputes.

“The cause of the traveling public’s frustration is the same as the cause of the workers’ frustration,” said Seth Harris, a senior fellow at the Burnes Center for Social Change at Northeastern University and former labor adviser to President Biden. “Airlines are squeezing absolutely every drop of profit out of every human being they come into contact with.”

Job actions have been widespread across industries this year, with more than 500,000 workers out on strike, and more threatening to do so, resulting in significant gains for UPS employees, auto workers, and Hollywood writers and actors.

At the airport, one of the biggest conflicts involves flight attendants at American, United, Southwest, and Alaska, who are in protracted contract negotiations. More than 99 percent of participating American Airlines flight attendants voted to authorize a strike, but a federal law to prevent the interruption of interstate commerce prohibits them from striking without permission from mediators. The National Mediation Board rejected flight attendants’ recent request to be released from negotiations to strike.

Despite working through the pandemic and helping airlines claw their way to record profits, flight attendants are still earning wages that were negotiated nine years ago. Flight attendants who have worked 13 years or more at American haven’t received a cost of living raise since 2019, said Kelli Powers, a 25-year Boston-based veteran. She and other longtime employees have had to pick up extra shifts to keep up with inflation.

United Airlines flight attendants seeking a new contract picketed outside Terminal B at Logan Airport on Dec. 14. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The minimum salary for new hires is just $26,000 a year, which doesn’t go far in Boston, said Powers, president of the Boston unit of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants.

The pay structure also means they don’t get compensated for all their time on duty. Flight attendants aren’t considered on the clock until the plane pushes back from the gate, and they don’t get paid during flight delays — other than meal per diems. Per diem payments, meanwhile, haven’t increased since 2014.

“I have flight attendants that are selling plasma, that are on food stamps,” Powers said. “They’re going to continue to be professional and do their jobs and show up for work. There’s just an added level of frustration.”

A spokesperson for American said the airline has offered an “industry-leading economic proposal” to flight attendants. The proposal would double total compensation, including 401(k) contributions, for new hires and pay flight attendants while boarding passengers.

Pilots at United, American, and Delta negotiated new contracts earlier this year, and Southwest pilots, who had voted to authorize a strike, reached a tentative agreement this week..

The Uber and Lyft drivers bringing people to and from Logan are also part of a labor struggle that has made its way to the Legislature and courts, and could end up on the ballot next year. The companies want to lock in drivers as independent contractors, while workers’ advocates say they deserve the benefits and protections bestowed on employees, including the right to unionize.

Many workers at Logan are already organized, including about 1,400 airport concession workers at Starbucks, Dunkin’, Wahlburgers, Hudson News, and about half of the airport’s 3,300 baggage handlers, cabin cleaners, wheelchair attendants, and other service workers.

A wheelchair assistance sign at Logan Airport. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Michael Holloman works for the nonunion company Swissport, managing the baggage room for three Aer Lingus flights a day. He is eager to unionize the air cargo and ground services provider and has participated in several one-day strikes.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited Swissport for numerous safety violations at Logan, including trucks with bald tires, and Holloman said he feels unsafe operating poorly maintained vehicles on the tarmac. He makes $20 an hour after 16 years at Swissport and works 42.5 hours a week, but said he isn’t paid overtime.

“I used to think $20 was a lot of money, [but] that was like two decades ago,” Holloman said. “The cost of living in Massachusetts is unbelievable.”

A Swissport spokesperson said in a statement that the company “continues to proactively address any issues or concerns raised by our team, reinforcing our enduring commitment to cultivating a safe work environment.”

Federal employees at the airport are also experiencing labor issues. Air traffic controllers are facing a nationwide staffing shortage, leading to record levels of overtime and less safe skies, according to a recent report by the National Airspace System Safety Review Team, which was appointed by federal officials to examine air traffic safety. The number of significant lapses by air traffic controllers soared 65 percent in the most recent fiscal year, compared to the year before, a New York Times investigation found.

The situation at security checkpoints isn’t great either, workers say. Transportation Security Administration officers must work regular mandatory overtime shifts, although an agency spokesperson said staffing is “very strong” nationwide and Logan has more than 100 additional TSA officers over last year.

Maria, a TSA veteran who asked to be identified by her middle name to protect her job security, said she was required to work overtime on a recent Sunday, her regular day off, and missed her grandson’s church play. When she tried to reschedule it, they gave her the option to work Christmas Eve instead, to which her reaction was: “Are you out of your mind?”

“When you start interfering with my personal life, then you got a problem,” she said. “And then you gotta deal with the cranky passengers.”

Katie Johnston can be reached at katie.johnston@globe.com. Follow her @ktkjohnston.