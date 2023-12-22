‘Winning requires hard work’: Wayfair CEO sends employees a gloomy pre-holiday email

“Working long hours, being responsive, blending work and life, is not anything to shy away from,” Shah wrote in the email obtained by the Globe. “There is not a lot of history of laziness being rewarded with success.”

After two major rounds of layoffs and more recent smaller job cuts over the past 18 months, employees at Boston-based Wayfair got a gloomy message from their boss last week.

The message follows weekly layoffs of dozens of workers over the past few months at the online furniture seller. Previously, Wayfair cut 1,750 jobs, or 10 percent of its workforce, in January and 870 jobs in August, 2022.

That followed the boom and bust in Wayfair’s sales — and its stock price — during the pandemic. In the third quarter, Wayfair’s sales of $2.9 billion were up 4 percent from 2022 but still below 2021 and 2020 levels. Wayfair’s stock price peaked at more than $339 in June, 2021, and has since dropped to around $68 in trading on Friday (though that is up more than 100 percent this year).

Shah cofounded Wayfair in 2002 with his college friend Steve Conine, who served as the company’s chief technology officer until 2015. They took the company public in 2014.

Shah’s pre-holiday email, which went out at 2:07 a.m. on December 13, also requested that employees be more frugal. “I would also encourage you to think of any company money you spend as your own,” he wrote. “Everything is negotiable and so if you haven’t then you should start there.”

The CEO then recounted how the company had spent $1,600 per installation of ethernet networking cable. “Basically that price is highway robbery,” Shah noted. After negotiations with the vendor, the cost was reduced to $300 per installation, he said. “We need everyone who is at Wayfair to care,” Shah wrote. “If you see wasted spend that you do not know how to fix just let me know and I will help.”

Shah started the email on a positive note, pointing to market share gains versus competitors.

“As we work our way through the holiday season it is really encouraging to see that we are back to winning,” Shah wrote. “Winning feels good — and is a great reward for all of our efforts. Our market share is growing nicely, our repeat is increasing, our suppliers are leaning in, and we are profitable. This is something to be very proud of.”

Wayfair confirmed the email was legitimate.

“We are incredibly proud of our world-class team and culture of open communication,” the company said in a statement. “In his note, which was sent to our salaried corporate employees, Niraj was reinforcing some of the values that have contributed to Wayfair’s success, including questioning the status quo, being cost-efficient and working hard together to drive results.”

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him @ampressman.