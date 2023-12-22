Hush Club’s TikTok strategy went viral — it’s anything but cheesy

Alasdair MacKenzie, Chris Haley, and Liz Kantor make up the indie band Hush Club, which has been based in Somerville since 2019. The trio uploaded a TikTok of the aforementioned scene on Tuesday, saying whoever saves the video will be invited to Haley’s house for “a pizza with toppings of your choice.” When they initially posted the video, they anticipated a handful of replies. By Wednesday morning, the video had 46,000 views and about 1,200 saves. (Saves count as engagement on TikTok , akin to likes and shares on the platform, helping a video bubble up on the algorithm-driven FYP, or For You Page. The more saves a video gets the more likely it’s to be randomly surfaced to new viewers.)

It’s late December and it’s no more than 30 degrees, but the members of Hush Club are gathered on a back porch making pizza. The three of them laugh as Luna, one member’s dog, begs for another slice.

“We cook together all the time, so this is kind of just something that we like to do,” MacKenzie said. “And we love pizza, and if you have the pizza that Chris [Haley] can make,” he added, “you would especially love pizza.” Haley primarily makes the pies, amongst other dishes, using his outdoor pizza oven; MacKenzie and Kantor noted that their guitarist makes a “mean margarita,” too.

“The idea of getting to know fans over pizza sounds amazing,” MacKenzie said of what ultimately was a spur-of-the-moment idea. The video asked those who planned to participate to comment with their topping of choice.

“This is SO SICK! I am not picky, creative freedoms for the creatives! I live in Cambridge.” said one comment. “HOW DO I SEND PROOF anyway cheese and extra parm plz,” said another, “would love to hang.” Followed by, “THIS IS SO FUN Somerville girly reporting in. anything with banana peppers is a vibe.”

The video now has more than 400 comments. A follow-up vowed to deliver on the pizza promise: “Day three of the time our band accidentally promised to make pizza for hundreds of people (true story).”

“It’s been lovely to get connected to people who live two houses down from you, or live two blocks away from you,” Kantor said. The band added that a pizza party for local fans was scheduled to keep up with the flood of requests.

The seven-second video showcased the band hanging out and cooking while their recently released single “The Moon” played in the background. Tasty incentives aside, the positive response to their off-stage personas have been rewarding to the band, who released their first album, “Fingerprints & Stains,” in 2021.

“The fact that that’s something that connected with people really meant a lot to us,” Kantor added. Since they posted first video, the band has seen an increase in Instagram followers and streams of their music on Spotify.

“The video is honest,” MacKenzie explained. “It’s a reflection of who we really are and what we really do.”

To meet their fans’ demand for both music and pizza, the band plans to make the pizzas for their upcoming show at Brighton Music Hall on Jan. 25. They perform alongside fellow local acts, Winkler and Little Fuss.

“We’ve done headlining shows in the past at places like Club Passim and what used to be called Club Bohemia,” Haley shared, but added that this is their biggest headlining show yet with a capacity of nearly 500.

“If the people want pizza,” MacKenzie added, “the people are going to get pizza.”

