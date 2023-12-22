Abstract wallpaper in a dining room solves a couple’s disagreement on how to decorate

1 Understated white linen drapery panels accentuate the tall windows and add softness without obscuring the wallpaper. “To make it feel special, we added glass finials for a bit of sparkle up there, like jewelry,” the designer says.

Ana Bonilla’s Newton clients wanted a showstopping dining room. That said, the themes that spoke to each were not quite aligned. “He’s from New Hampshire and loves skiing and the mountains while she’s from Florida and loves surfing and the ocean,” the founder of AnaVera Design says. Her solution? An abstract-patterned Zoffany wallpaper that would satisfy both. Sure enough, the wife saw waves where the husband saw snowy peaks. Bonus: They agreed on blue. From there, Bonilla layered in rich woods and jewel tones to round out the scheme.

2 The couple’s silver-leaf chandelier by Corbett Lighting makes a bold statement in the center of the room without overpowering it. “It’s an airy piece,” Bonilla says, “that fills the space with playful movement.”

3 Bonilla hung a vintage mirror over a sideboard that she found locally on Facebook Marketplace, which lends a collected vibe and ties to the tones in the rug. The mirror reflects the light from the windows, making the room feel larger and multiplying the effect of the wallpaper.

4 The sinuous legs attracted the couple to the oval-shaped table, which seats 10, from Tritter Feefer. “They wanted a unique piece, not a regular rectangular, four-legged table,” Bonilla says.

5 Chairs upholstered with stain-resistant blue velvet with a sheen are both glam and kid-friendly. A navy herringbone tweed adds interest on the backs of the end chairs.

6 The Landry & Arcari rug introduces the warm colors that the wife loves and counterbalances the cool blues used in the rest of the room.

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.