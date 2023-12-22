For sale: Homes in Wellesley and Concord

LOT SIZE 0.15 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full, 2 half

LAST SOLD FOR $276,000 in 1996

PROS Set on a cul-de-sac a short walk from Wellesley Square, this 1930 Arts and Crafts bungalow gains space from a rear addition. Step through an enclosed porch into a living room with whitewashed brick fireplace and dark hardwood floors. Past a dining room with built-ins, the family room has glass doors that open to a patio, detached garage, and small fenced yard. The adjoining (and long) kitchen offers a pantry, stainless appliances, and breakfast bar; there’s a half bath near the side entry. Upstairs, two bedrooms share a remodeled bath, while the primary suite features a walk-in closet and new bath with step-in shower. There’s a den, half bath, and laundry in the basement. CONS Some kitchen elements lag the other updates.

The living room of 3 Dexter Road, Wellesley. Handout

Christos Psilakis, Compass, 508-654-9098, chris.psilakis@compass.com

$1,799,000

88 VIRGINIA ROAD / CONCORD

A drone shot of the property at 88 Virginia Road, Concord. Handout

SQUARE FEET 2,016

LOT SIZE 0.92 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR Unknown

PROS Near Thoreau’s birthplace and Minute Man National Park, this 1919 farmhouse anchored the Kenney Farm for three generations. Step up onto the (literal) farmer’s porch with ceiling fan, and enter into a living room with fireplace, original hardwood floors, and oversized windows. The dining room has a built-in china cabinet and a butler’s pantry that connects to the eat-in kitchen, which boasts an ornate antique gas stove. Sliders open to a large patio and a five-stable horse barn with a hayloft built in 2005. Two bedrooms round out the first floor. Past a landing alcove on the stairs, the second floor holds a cedar closet, bath, laundry room with skylights, guest room, and a large primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings. CONS No dishwasher; stove is negotiable.

The living room of 88 Virginia Road, Concord. Handout

Ginette Brockway, Keller Williams Boston Northwest, 978-621-4370, concordcountryproperties.com





Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.