Readers share their thoughts on Cheryl Katon’s journey

I was really moved by “Cheryl Katon’s Impossible Decision” (November 12). Congratulations, Cheryl, on embracing your truth and moving toward happiness and peace for you and your family. Just like you, Scouting improved and helped to prepare me for life; I will be forever grateful. Great reporting, Katie Johnston!





I don’t believe in transgender ideology. Being transgender is not being who you are.

User_4111914

It has always baffled me why some people are so threatened by people whose sexuality or gender is different from their own. Johnson’s article powerfully describes the mental torment and real fear that most gay and trans people experience, a sad commentary on... society.

garreteryn

This article may help some move the needle on their understanding of “trans.” I do recall the discomfort I felt on first meeting a woman who was transitioning, and I knew there was something I had to learn. I also saw that other uncomfortable people blamed her for their discomfort, rather than themselves for their own ignorance. If we’re ever to live in peace, we’ve gotta live and let live and look at ourselves when we’re uncomfortable, not the other guy or gal.

cryan738

Great story. My partner and I have two older trans friends (90 and 70) and stories like these help with public comfort and safety.

Loretta Butehorn

Hingham





My husband and I were Scout leaders for 20-plus years and knew “Chuck Eaton” as a stand-up individual. When an 18-year-old Scout died in a car accident, it was [then] Chuck Eaton who gave us all the words to get through the pain. I copied that post and read it to this day. In September 2021, life brought us great despair and grief, and I went back to that for strength. I emailed Chuck to say what those words have meant to us, and learned Chuck was no longer at the Boy Scouts — I was angry because I couldn’t get a straight answer. I reached out to a Scouter friend and learned why. I remember feeling, Why would this matter so much? This was the same soul inside. One day I hope to hear Cheryl Katon has come back to lead the BSA once again, but that’s a dream. Mean, small-minded people drove this quality leader out. There’s a legacy left behind but Cheryl Katon will write the rest of the story going forward.

Susann Ellen Low

West Roxbury





We all have the right to live our lives in peace, the way we want to live them. But that doesn’t mean that people should abandon what they think is a defense of their child’s beliefs and experience. This is pushing things too far.

SudburyDude

She has maturity, wisdom, leadership attributes...isn’t that what we want to role model and teach youth?

JoeLabChow

