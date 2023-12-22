Five things to do around Boston, Dec. 25-31

Time travel back to a golden age of box-office megahits. At the Brattle Theatre’s special program Warner Brothers in the ‘80s: Enter the Blockbuster, feast on popcorn and classic films, including doozy double features, all week long. Series include Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice, and a Prince-themed pairing of Purple Rain and Under the Cherry Moon. Series runs through January 4. Find schedule and tickets, starting at $14.50 for a single film, at brattlefilm.org .

Tuesday

Trick Shot

See the Harlem Globetrotters live at TD Garden. At the Boston stop of their world tour, the splashy basketball team will face off against the Washington Generals. Combining campy interactive comedy and ground-breaking technique, the Globetrotters hit the court at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., with a pre-game event also available. Tickets from $45.50. harlemglobetrotters.com

Tuesday to Saturday

Hands-on Holidays

Escape the winter cold at the Discovery Museum this school vacation week. Build at the LEGO construction site, slide across the slippery sock skating rink, and explore the towering treehouse buried in the woods. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Free. discoveryacton.org

Wednesday and Thursday

Sugar Structures

Satisfy your sweet tooth with STEM activities at the Metropolitan Waterworks Museum. Using spice drops and toothpicks, make a maze, build a castle, or create anything you can imagine at Candy Engineering workshops. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free, with $5 suggested donation. Register online or in-person day of event. waterworksmuseum.org

Sunday

Frozen Figures

Wander the waterfront this New Year’s Eve with icy company at Boston Harbor Now’s Ice Sculpture Stroll and Celebration. More than 30 frozen structures will be scattered along the harbor, from the Seaport to Revere Beach. Stroll through the Greenway’s winter lights and past the Snowport winter village from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free. bostonharbornow.org

