Blind date: ‘We shared our food, which was a big plus for both of us’

Fran and Tom on their Dinner With Cupid blind date.

HIS PERFECT SATURDAY: Walk on the beach, then arrange art projects

FRAN C.: 71 / MFA fiction writing candidate

WHAT MAKES HER A CATCH: Open and adventurous, great hostess, loyal friend

HER PERFECT SATURDAY: Museum with friends followed by dinner out

5:30 P.M. HENRIETTA’S TABLE, CAMBRIDGE

BLANK CANVAS

Tom I read The Boston Globe.

Fran I’m a longtime fan of the column, and love reading the comments. I thought my senior experience would be a novel take. My hope was for a fun evening.

Tom I took a nap, then meditated. I had wardrobe malfunction worries.

Fran I went to see The Met: Live in HD production of X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X.

Tom At the restaurant, I went to powder my nose and did a final wardrobe check. Fran was seated at the table.

Fran I was early. I drank an IPA at the bar. When Tom arrived, the hostess was very cute, came up to me at the bar and said, “I’ve seated Tom.” She walked me over to the table.

Tom OMG, attraction at first sight.

Fran Big eyes with a curious twinkle, casual appearance, unfussy.

SKETCHING IT OUT

Tom We were very well matched up by Globe staff. BFA multimedia designer meets MFA in creative writing.

Fran I think both of us were calm. Laughed that we’d been set up. Conversation was easy.

Tom [We talked about] Cambridge, and our New York City past lives.

Fran Tom has had a peripatetic lifestyle bouncing between the West Coast, East Coast, and a lot of art-focused teaching jobs. He’s currently living in a winter rental in Wells, Maine, and is not sure where he’ll live next.

Tom We shared tasting dishes and sides, and a lamb chop and bread pudding.

Fran We shared our food, which was a big plus for both of us. I prefer fish, but Tom had no interest. I ordered a side of wilted greens, which I ate myself.

Tom We talked until closing time. We shared many stories and enjoyed a sense of humor.

Fran We both have a passion for art. Tom seems to like the visual arts and photography and I’m a writer. Tom’s a storyteller and conversation flowed easily.

Tom “Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind.”

Fran The restaurant was closing so I suggested we leave.

FINAL APPRAISAL

Tom We shared contact info and found our cars parked together in the parking garage. I had to leave for Framingham and Fran was headed for Vermont.

Fran The date ended amicably. Our cars were parked in the same location. We walked there together. [There was] no impulse to hug.

Tom We said goodbye . . . it was freezing cold. We knew we would be in contact later.

Fran No future plans, but we did exchange contact information.

Tom Yes.

Fran No, we live too far apart.

Tom / E (Exceeding Expectations)

Fran / B

