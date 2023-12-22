Cape Cod teacher accused of raping student with intellectual disability

A Cape Cod teacher was indicted Friday on multiple rape charges accusing them of sexually assaulting an intellectually disabled student on multiple occasions, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois’s office.

Authorities identified the teacher as Frederick Walters, 60, who worked at the Latham Centers in Brewster, a special education center for children and adults with disabilities.

On Oct. 9, Walters allegedly told other teachers at the facility that he was taking a student to an off-campus store to buy supplies, but he instead took her to his home in Brewster and raped her, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. The alleged rape was reported to Brewster police later that day.