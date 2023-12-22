Cape Cod teacher accused of raping student with intellectual disability

A Cape Cod teacher was indicted Friday on multiple rape charges accusing them of sexually assaulting an intellectually disabled student on multiple occasions, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois’s office.
Authorities identified the teacher as Frederick Walters, 60, who worked at the Latham Centers in Brewster, a special education center for children and adults with disabilities.
On Oct. 9, Walters allegedly told other teachers at the facility that he was taking a student to an off-campus store to buy supplies, but he instead took her to his home in Brewster and raped her, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. The alleged rape was reported to Brewster police later that day.
The student told investigators that Walters had raped her on previous occasions and described two instances that happened several months earlier at the Latham Centers, prosecutors said.
Walters, of Brewster, is facing six counts of indecent assault and battery on an individual with an intellectual disability, four counts of rape, two counts of aggravated rape, one count of kidnapping, and one count of intimidating a witness, the district attorney’s office said. He will be arraigned at a later date in Barnstable Superior Court.
It was not immediately clear Friday if Walters is being represented by an attorney. Officials at the Latham Centers could not immediately be reached for comment.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.