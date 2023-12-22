In Charlestown, three generations of women reflect on working with seniors

At 95, Betty is the matriarch of the large brood; she has six children, 13 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Their photos are framed throughout the home; on the wood-paneled walls of the dining room and in front of the television in the living room.

Soon, it will be filled with relatives. Christmas Eve is the annual holiday get-together for the large Kelly family. Thirty guests could fill the Charlestown two-family house after Mass on Sunday. The highlight of the party is usually the huge Yankee swap.

This is the calm before the storm for Betty Kelly, seated in a chair in the living room of the place she has called home for more than eight decades.

“Everyone’s got new babies so I don’t see them as much,” she said Thursday.

But for now, there is relative peace. One of her children is in the kitchen doing prep work for meatballs for the big day.

Betty is now in a place in life where she receives the type of care that she ensured other seniors received in Charlestown for years. In fact, here, in this living room, are three generations of women, all Charlestown natives, or Townies as they’re known, who have dedicated years of their professional lives to helping older adults as they age. It is essential and hard work that rarely garners headlines.

For Kelly, there was the Kennedy Center in Charlestown, where for years she was in charge of payroll for senior services. She helped organize social and recreational activities, and helped launch a homecare service where people from the neighborhood would clean and offer companionship to adults as they aged. Kelly was in charge of hiring the “homemakers” for the program, which is still around.

There is her 68-year-old daughter, Mary Beth, who is retiring early next month from the city’s Age Strong Commission, where she has worked for 28 years. Most recently she was in charge of organizing events for seniors, which included a lot of transportation logistics.

Mary Beth Kelly helped a woman in Boston City Hall during an event for seniors on Dec. 8. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

In past years, Mary Beth has organized a First Night event for 2,300 seniors at the World Trade Center in the Seaport, harbor cruises, even a multi-day senior Olympics that featured people competing in events ranging from bocce to basketball. She’s been feted for her dedication, winning a Shattuck award, given to city workers for outstanding public service, a few years ago. A few weeks ago, a city citation honored her years of service during a City Hall event that allowed seniors to make free calls to anywhere in the world.

“She loves her work,” said Emily Shea, commissioner of the Age Strong Commission. “The older residents love her. They all have her cellphone number.”

And there is Mary Beth’s daughter and Betty’s granddaughter, 42-year-old Meaghan Murray, who is the director of the Beverly Gibbons Community Center for Older Adults in Charlestown.

The room is asked the obvious question: How did all three women wind up caring for the same cohort of people? Coincidence? Or some grand plan?

“Maybe divine intervention,” Meaghan offered. She mulled it over for a moment. “We’re good at it.”

All three said they love working with seniors. They highlight various challenges facing such a population. Mary Beth noted that loneliness and social isolation is a big challenge; a big part of her job is getting them out of their homes and to some event so that they still feel connected to a community.

Both Mary Beth and Meaghan said housing is also a major issue. Even if someone’s house is paid off in the city, taxes can run up to tens of thousands of dollars a year, which can be a challenge for someone on a fixed income. If you’re old and renting in Boston, Meaghan said, “you’re in trouble.”

Patience and empathy are prerequisites for the job, both agree. She may be a Townie, said Mary Beth, but really, “I’m a big softie.”

Mary Beth Kelly helped with answering long distance free AT&T phone calls for seniors at a Boston Age Strong Commission event inside Boston City Hall. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“You got to be there for them,” she said. “You got to help them. You got to treat them like your mother or your father.”

Meaghan credits her mother as having the bigger heart, recalling one story where an older woman had soiled herself at an event and her mother gave the women her own pants and stayed in a bathroom stall until someone could deliver her something to wear.

The harsh realities of getting older are also now a major part of their own family’s day-to-day.

Betty’s mobility is restricted. She hasn’t left the house in more than two years, partly due to four blood clots in her leg. She needs help from her daughter and granddaughter moving just a few steps from a chair to a couch. Her hearing is such that some questions need to be boomed at her. She needs around-the-clock care. There are three caretakers that help, and Mary Beth along with her five other children — Anne Marie, John, Kathy, Susan, and Brian — all take shifts caring for her.

Ninety-five-year-old Elizabeth “Betty” Kelly chatted with her granddaughter inside her home in Charlestown. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

For Meaghan and Mary Beth, the years they have put in caring for older adults as their health failed them prepared them for their family’s current reality.

Betty is relatively lucky. Five years shy of a century mark on this earth, her mind is intact. She’s a voracious reader, preferring authors like Nora Roberts and James Patterson. She has read so many books at the Charlestown library that when she directs her relatives to pick her up some more, she instructs them to look on page 20. If there is a mark or a special fold on it, it means she’s already read it.

She is happy to share stories about the neighborhood. She talks about sitting on the sidewalk during her youth to watch cars race around Charlestown in a loop. “Loopers,” they were called, she said.

While Mary Beth says a Miller Lite at Warren Tavern is her quintessential Charlestown experience, Betty prefers the view from the Bunker Hill Monument. At one point, Betty wonders aloud why her daughter is being so quiet. When there is talk among the three generations of women in the living room, the accents are thick, the letter “r” is turned into an “h” if it follows certain vowels. Meaghan previously joked that her mother needs an interpreter.

A portrait of Elizabeth “Betty” Kelly (second from left) sits above the hutch inside the dining room at her home in Charlestown. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Betty recalls her brother Daniel, a Marine, coming home from World War II during the holidays, surprising her mother who was washing the kitchen floor. That, she said, is probably her fondest Christmas memory in this house.

“What a surprise,” she said.

The Kelly home is decked out for Christmas. There is a manger. Christmas cards are taped to the trim of a doorway. The tree is lit with multi-colored lights and festooned with ornaments, one of which has Charlestown’s ZIP code emblazoned on it in large digits.

Betty is asked if she ever considered moving out of Charlestown. She shakes her head.

“There’s no other place,” she said.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald.