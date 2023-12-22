The Edaville road to a magical Christmas landscape

Friday nights are one of the busiest at the park, and the first train was leaving at 3:30 p.m. being pulled by the Edaville No. 3 engine.

Workers wore soot-covered overalls and donned rawhide gloves to prepare two steam engines for the journeys ahead that Friday night.

CARVER — Swirling plumes of white hot steam shot skyward on a recent early afternoon from the chimneys of two powerful steam locomotives warming up in the storage yard at the Edaville Family Theme Park.

The workers arrive hours before the trains start to carry the thousands of passengers on a circuitous 3½-mile route on the 2-foot wide tracks past flooded cranberry bogs and through towering pines transformed into a magical landscape by 250,000 brilliant colored Christmas lights.

Edaville, which opened in 1947, is one of the oldest heritage railroad operations in the United States.

Christmas lights reflected on a train car window as Connor Bruce, 4, from Ned Bedford peered out on a train ride at the Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Engineers Brian Fanslau and Joe Card do the hard work that enables the trains to run. They meticulously care for its iconic engines, including Edaville No. 11, which was built in 1925, and No. 3, which dates back to 1913.

Fanslau performed a complete restoration last year on Edaville No. 11 during which he narrowed the wheels’ wider stance for use on the park’s 2-foot gauge railway and brought the boiler and pressure gauges back to working condition.

Before the restoration, No. 11 was a static attraction on the grounds.

“We are carrying on the history of these trains.” Fanslau said.

It’s a dirty job, he said, as he checked the antique pressure gauges in the grimy engine compartment with hands blackened from coal. Each engine burns a ton of coal nightly during its numerous loops around the tracks. The coal is bought months in advance and is loaded throughout the trip by a firefighter, who rides in the engine with the engineer and shovels the large black chunks continually into a firebox.

The coal-fueled fire brings the 600-gallon water tank in each train to a boil. The resulting steam powers the pistons back and forth, and cylinders power the train wheels.

Coal was loaded into the firebox of a steam engine to boil the water in the boiler to power the steam locomotive. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

During station stops to pick up new passengers, the engineers top off the water tanks from a large hose that hangs at the station.

Fanslau performed this task on Edaville No. 3 while kneeling on hard chunks of coal adjacent to the roof of the engine. As he works, dozens of passengers file one by one into the train cars, where young children press their faces against the large windows as Christmas lights bathe them in vivid colors.

Signaling it was safe to leave the station, conductor Jessica Fitzgerald shined her flashlight toward the engine as she stood on the metal stairs of the caboose.

“I love watching the generations of families come aboard the trains and especially seeing the kids’ faces,” Fitzgerald said.

With a deafening hiss of steam being released, Card set Edaville No. 3 in motion from the work yard on its five-minute trip to the station. Clouds of steam puffed so high they caught the magenta glow of the late-afternoon sun, and passengers took out their phones to capture the sight.

Card, who has been at Edaville for 11 years, said he played with Lionel trains when he was a kid. Growing up nearby, he visited the park constantly before he started working there when he turned 18. When he was 21, he became an engineer.

Engineer Joe Card stood atop the roof of the Edaville No. 3 steam locomotive as he shoveled coal on to the train from a front-end loader. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Every late afternoon when the trains start to run, the clickety clack of the large steel wheels rolling down the tracks is a welcome sound to passengers waiting for the day’s first train.

Edaville’s Christmas trains run Thursday through Sunday until Dec. 31.













Elizabeth Mattos from Rockland fed her 5-month-old baby, Scott, on one of the passenger train cars as she waited for it to depart at the Edaville Family Theme Park. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Passengers sat on one of five train cars as they wait for the ride to start. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Engineer Joe Card was surrounded by steam being released under pressure as it heats up from the No. 3 steam locomotive. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Conductor Jessica Fitzgerald waited to board one of the train passenger cars. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff