Can a Christmas tree ever be too big? (Yes, it can)

For some folks, getting the biggest Christmas tree possible is like a sport. The bigger, the better. But what happens when the tree of your dreams doesn’t fit on the roof of your vehicle? Such was the case a few years back — on Nov. 24, 2017 — when Sudbury police pulled over a motorist driving on Route 20 with an absolutely massive evergreen on top of the vehicle. It was so big the branches and boughs covered the windows. The department made an example out of the enthusiastic tree owner by posting a photo on Facebook that quickly went viral. “Sudbury PD would like to remind you to transport your Holiday trees responsibly,” police wrote in the infamous social media post.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our communities.

BAH, HUMBUG

Advertisement

At 5:37 p.m. Nov. 27, Peabody police received a call from a resident of Nickerson Road reporting vandalism to her outdoor Christmas decorations sometime overnight. At 6:08 p.m. Dec. 13, Saugus police answered a call from a resident of Alfred Road who said someone vandalized her Christmas lights. At 1:39 p.m. Dec. 17, yet another incident of vandalism to holiday decorations was reported in Peabody, as police responded to a report of “xmas lights cut” at a home on Kosciusko Street.

GETTING THE MESSAGE

At 10:41 p.m. Nov. 24, Wilmington police heard from a homeowner on Faulkner Avenue who reported that his son’s friends were “pranking him” by putting Post-It notes and silly string on his car. Police responded and reported that the windshield and windows were covered in blank Post-It notes. No damage was noted.

Advertisement

PILLOW TALK

At 8:33 a.m. Nov. 25, Bridgewater police received a 911 call from a woman on Union Street who reported that an “unknown person” was inside her vehicle. Officers were sent to the scene and discovered that it was “only a pillow.”

LOCKED OUT

Shortly after 1 p.m. Nov. 30, Acton police responded to a report of suspicious activity at one of the schools on Charter Road, where a man was seen banging on a school door and a student let him inside. Police determined there was no cause for alarm, because the man who went into the school was a teacher who locked himself out of the building when he went to his car. “He attempted to gain access to the rear of the building by the gazebo and a student opened the door for him,” police wrote in the log entry.

ADVENTURESOME ALPACA

At 9:52 a.m. Nov. 27, Stow police got a 911 call from someone who spotted an alpaca and sheep in the roadway on Maple Street near the Bolton town line. And that wouldn’t be the last time an alpaca would be seen on Maple Street; the sightings just kept coming. At 7:38 a.m. Nov. 29, Stow police got another call from someone who saw an alpaca and two sheep in his backyard on Maple Street. Last but not least, at 6:42 a.m. Nov. 30, an alpaca and two sheep were seen in the road on Maple Street.

Advertisement

RUNNING WITH SCISSORS

Usually when someone gets unruly at a business, it’s the customer. But occasionally it’s an employee who gets out of hand. At approximately 3:56 p.m. Nov. 12, police were dispatched to investigate an assault that allegedly occurred at a business on Woodbine Street in Somerville. Officers spoke with the victim, who explained that he got into an argument with an employee that escalated and got physical. During the argument, the employee “chased him with scissors and attempted to hit him with a water dispenser,” police wrote. Officers identified the alleged scissor-wielding suspect and placed him under arrest.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.