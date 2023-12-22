Globe Santa then and now

And the Boston Globe was launching a Globe Santa Fund ­— “a great undertaking,” the announcement trumpeted, “to see that no child in Greater Boston goes unremembered on Christmas.”

Soviet troops had crushed a rebellion in Budapest, killing thousands of Hungarians, while others fled to the West, including the United States. A longshoremen’s strike was paralyzing major US ports. Bishops were urging peace prayers to save the world.

The date was Nov. 18, 1956, and the front page of the Boston Sunday Globe overflowed with major news stories.

Its goals were two-fold: “To locate the hundreds of children who, victims of circumstances, might go without on the Big Day, [and to] appeal to those of us who are more fortunate and can help in a Big Way.”

Over the course of weeks, months, and years, the Globe has devoted reams of ink and newsprint to Globe Santa stories about families needing help in a Big Way. Some of those early appeals seem hokey in our cynical age (“Good People Jingle for Kringle”), while others feel patronizing and crudely Dickensian, like this banner headline in November 1961: “Motherless Children – Widow – Gallant Boy Send Pleas for Happiness.”

Or this story: “A child may shiver in the threadbare garments of poverty. He may suffer the ache of hunger. Despite the hardships of his life, he can still … wear a smile of courage. But what child has the boundless wisdom to understand when, in the barren gloom of a toyless Christmas dawn, he awakens to find that he – he alone of those about him – has been forgotten by the symbol of love and happiness for all children, Santa Claus?”

Then there’s the cartoon depicting three youngsters, who are not-too-subtly labeled “NEEDY CHILDREN.” Their hands are outstretched, with open palms.

Still, the stories from the pages of Globe Santa’s old-fashioned, black-and-white era remain deeply affecting. They tell of a mother of four children who can’t afford presents, because, as she wrote with dramatic effect, “My husband is in ……. Prison.” A family with 15 kids whose tenement burned down, but they still live in the empty shell of it “because no one would rent to a family of 17.” A disabled boy in the grips of polio; fathers who disappear; mothers tending to children with complex medical problems, but no money to pay doctors.

Nearly 70 years have whizzed by, and everything seems to have changed, and yet nothing has changed for those in need.

Technologies have cannonballed newspapers forward into the digital age; newsprint pages are colorful and graphically sophisticated, enabling glorious artwork that children send to Globe Santa to be reproduced, reflecting their hope and dreams for the holidays.

And yet there’s still a critical need for the “great undertaking” that is Globe Santa, “to see that no child in Greater Boston goes unremembered on Christmas.”

Poverty, it turns out, is not an old-fashioned or obsolete phenomenon.

How little has changed in the stories told to Globe Santa! The polio epidemic may be history, but then came COVID-19, rendering many parents jobless, incapacitated, or widowed. Globe Santa heard, this year, from a family who lost all their belongings in a house fire, and from families saddled with unaffordable medical bills. From parents whose spouses or adult children are incarcerated; and a deaf mother and father on the verge of homelessness because “landlords don’t want to install handicapped accessible fire alarms and doorbells.”

And then there are the many traumatized refugees, no longer from Hungary, now from Ukraine, Haiti, and Central American countries, among many other places.

“I remember the 1st Globe Santa drive, way back in the late fifties,” a 90-year-old reader wrote when she mailed in a donation. “I’ve been giving ever since. The only sad thing is that we still have so many poor children to take care of.”

It’s a sadly accurate observation, one that Pulitzer Prize-winning sociologist Matthew Desmond explores in his powerful 2023 book, “Poverty by America.”

“There is no real improvement here, just a long stasis,” he writes, reflecting on the last 50 years of US history, during which scientists were able to map the entire human genome and eradicate smallpox; infant mortality rates and deaths from heart disease fell by about 70 percent; the internet was invented; and the average American gained almost a decade of life.

“This is who we are: the richest country on earth, with more poverty than any other advanced democracy,” he wrote. “More than a million of our public schoolchildren are homeless, living in motels, cars, shelters, and abandoned buildings.”

Unfortunately, Globe Santa can’t solve this massive societal problem. All the program can do is focus on a tiny piece of it by giving toys and books to children whose families have fallen on hard times.

But surely, for a kid, that is no small thing.

Linda Matchan can be reached at linda.matchan@globe.com





For 68 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time. Please consider giving by phone, mail, or online at globesanta.org.

