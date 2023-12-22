Green Line shutdowns coming in January as MBTA works to remove slow zones, fix Green Line extension mistakes

Here is the breakdown of closures and the MBTA-recommended alternatives.

The first round of closures — which will involve the entire line except the Green Line extension— is scheduled from Jan. 3 until Jan. 12. The second round will take place from Jan. 16 through Jan. 28, the agency said.

The MBTA’s campaign to remove slow zones on subway lines resumes in January with a staggered shutdown of sections of all four Green Line branches, including the Medford extension where critical construction mistakes need correction, the agency said.

Service will be suspended entirely on all 23 day in the following three areas.

— On the B branch between North Station and Babcock Street near Packard’s Corner and the Boston College campus.

“Accessible shuttle buses will operate between Babcock Street and Back Bay stations,” the MBTA said. “From Back Bay, riders can travel on the Orange Line for continued service to the downtown area and North Station. Riders can also utilize free Route 57 bus service for alternate travel between Kenmore and Babcock Street.”

— On the C and D branches between North Station and Kenmore Square.

“Accessible shuttle buses will operate between Kenmore and Back Bay stations,” the MBTA said. “From Back Bay, riders can travel on the Orange Line for continued service to the downtown area and North Station. The fare gates at both Kenmore and Back Bay stations will be open during this service change.”

— On the E branch between North Station and Heath Street in Jamaica Plain.

“Riders are asked to instead utilize the parallel Route 39 bus service, which will be free and operates from Heath Street station along Huntington Avenue to Back Bay Station,” the MBTA said. “From Back Bay, riders can utilize the Orange Line for continued service to the downtown area and North Station.”

The Green Line Extension, technically part of the E branch, has a complex shutdown schedule between North Station and Union Square in Somerville and at the Medford/Tufts station. The Globe reported this week that testing in October 2021 revealed that the tracks were not installed to proper widths, but no change was undertaken by the contractor or MBTA managers.

Train service between Lechmere and Union Square Stations will be suspended as follows.

For the entire weekend of Jan. 6 and Jan. 7.

From Jan. 8 though Jan. 11 from 8:45 p.m. to end of service.

From Jan. 16 through Jan. 18 from 8:45 p.m. to end of service.

For the entire weekend of Jan. 20 and Jan. 21.

From Jan. 22 through Jan. 25 from 8:45 p.m. to end of service.

“Accessible shuttle bus service will replace trains between North Station and Medford/Tufts station,” the MBTA said. ”Union Square branch riders are instead encouraged to consider alternative routes, including the 86, 91, and CT2 bus routes between Union Square and East Somerville Station on the Medford Branch. These bus routes also travel to Sullivan Square Station on the Orange Line. In addition, Route 87 travels between Union Square and Lechmere Station.”

In a statement, the MBTA apologized to passengers “for the inconvenience of these scheduled service changes and appreciates the understanding and patience of riders as this critical and necessary work to maintain, upgrade, and modernize the system takes place.”

The Green Line shutdowns are part of the effort announced in November to incrementally shut down portions of the four subway lines to eliminate the speed restrictions that have become a mind-numbing hallmark of Greater Boston commutes.

The T earlier this week said it has cleared 22 slow zones between Kenmore Square and the Riverside station in Newton part of the Green Line’s D branch.

TransitMatters, an advocacy group, has created a slow zone dashboard.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.