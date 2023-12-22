‘I feel abandoned’: Restaurants remain burdened by Washington Bridge closure in Rhode Island

Early last week, the state had to shut down the westbound lanes of the Interstate 195 bridge between East Providence and Providence — a critical connector to East Bay communities, including Massachusetts — due to concerning safety issues . The bridge typically draws more than 96,000 cars daily, and the resulting traffic caused hours-long jams and delays along all alternate routes. Within a few days, Roberts’s Providence-based catering company, Easy Entertaining , had 11 holiday parties cancel.

PROVIDENCE — The final month of each year is supposed to be Kaitlyn Roberts’ busiest, when she’s catering corporate events and preparing holiday meals for customers to pick up. Instead, through no fault of her own, she has unexpectedly lost about $29,000 worth of business.

“People were commuting more than two hours to work, and then another two hours home. They don’t want to drive another two hours to get to a party or pick up an order,” said Roberts. “I get it. But this is killing us.”

Her team had to turn another 15 potential parties away because they couldn’t access deliveries in time that usually come by truck from over the bridge. Yet, she’s not the only food and drink establishment still reeling from the affects of the bridge closure.

In the days after the bridge closed, Armando Bisceglia said his Federal Hill restaurant, Bacco Vino & Contorni, “lost everything,” and that the neighborhood was a “ghost town.”

“I was just as depressed as when we had to lock everything down in the beginning of the pandemic,” said Bisceglia. By Saturday, he thought things were looking up and had 55 people on the books to dine at the restaurant. By the end of the night, 29 canceled due to traffic.

The state has since added two temporary bypass lanes, which some locals said have significantly abated traffic jams between Providence and East Providence. Yet, many have not tried the state’s workaround, are unaware of the new lanes, or are avoiding any non-essential travel due to last week’s headaches. Some business owners said it’s causing “the biggest nightmare” since the pandemic began.

Compared to this time last year, some area restaurants report their sales are down by “around 50 percent,” said Federal Hill Commerce Association president Rick Simone. Many business owners are trying to remain optimistic heading into the weekend, he said, and are increasing their use of social media to encourage customers to come to dine.

In other cases, like at Bacco, Bisceglia is encouraging regulars to purchase gift cards to help support the restaurant.

“We’re kind of back to COVID days... Trying to get people to buy as much as they can even if they can’t come in right now,” said Bisceglia. “This year was really hard. The summer’s weather was terrible to us. We were all hoping to get these next two weeks to get us through the end of the year.”

The lack of customers traveling to restaurants and other food and drink establishments is also coming at a critical time. Around the holidays in December, it’s standard for restaurants to be buzzing before their typically sluggish January and February months. Business usually doesn’t pick up again until Saint Patrick’s Day — or later.

The bridge chaos “created a negative view of visiting the area,” said Ernie Watson, the owner of Crook Point Brewing in East Providence. “Our sales reports show a 70 percent drop in business, and that hasn’t changed yet.”

Nick Rabar owns Avenue N Restaurant Group, and said his Southern kitchen and fried chicken spot Honeybird has “sadly been in the eye of the storm.” Business is starting to return, he said, but “it would have otherwise not been sustainable for much longer.”

Earlier this week, the US Small Business Administration opened a “recovery center” in East Providence for businesses hurt by the bridge closure. The center was designed to provide assistance, typically loans, to businesses in Providence, Bristol, and Kent counties. Business owners can take out loans for up to $2 million with interest rates of 4 percent for for-profit companies. Mark S. Hayward, the US SBA district director for Rhode Island, confirmed that grants are “not available.”

“This isn’t support. That’s the SBA selling loans,” said Roberts. “I can’t wrap my head around the fact that Rhode Island’s leaders are painting themselves [as] heroes when they are literally forcing business owners to pull out loans for their negligence and oversight. That just doesn’t sit well with me.”

More than 185 businesses — including restaurants — notified East Providence officials that the bridge closure had a negative financial impact on them. Commerce Rhode Island and elected officials launched a public relations campaign to encourage Rhode Islanders to “shop local” and maintain their reservations. In an email to the Globe on Thursday, Rhode Island Commerce spokesman Matthew Touchette said the state “continues to discuss and consider any options that might assist our small businesses.” The quasi-public agency has also asked businesses to complete a survey that details their financial losses. More than 120 businesses have completed the survey.

Some owners said it’s not enough.

Simone, who is also the managing director of the Rhode Island Small Business Coalition, said the government “does need to step up.” He said the coalition and other groups have started conversations about creating a small business support fund that operators would pay into, and then be able to pull out of to financially assist them in emergencies.

“We’re all having to work harder for less. The challenge is that you don’t make up for what you lost,” said Simone.

To make matters worse, Roberts waked into her Easy Entertaining’s basement on Tuesday morning after rain pummeled Rhode Island, and found herself standing in at least a foot of water. More than $20,000 worth of equipment was ruined. ThE estimate doesn’t even include all the food she was forced to throw away, or how much time she and her employees had to spend to clean up the mess.

While she was hauling a ruined ice chest full of food out of the flooded basement she’s leased for more than a decade, two city officials approached her and asked if she would fill out a survey that would detail her financial losses. They said it would likely lead to a loan.

“It’s really hard to operate in this state. I’d love an emergency business fund right about now instead of paying interest on something that wasn’t my fault — like the weather, or a bridge closing,” said Roberts. “I’ve called this state home for 17 years. Right now, I feel a little abandoned by it.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.