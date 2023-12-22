Retirement policymakers must weigh fiduciary responsibility with empathy

Time-consistency is an economic principle grounded in the notion that policies should remain optimal over time, while maintaining intergenerational balance. Over-promising retirement benefits from the 1980s to the early 2010s, without considering demographic and financial realities, nearly brought the Employee Retirement System of Rhode Island to the brink of collapse.

As an economist and member of the Rhode Island Pension Advisory Working Group , I am witnessing firsthand the intricate dance of this trifecta, and the severe consequences of ignoring it.

The 2011 reforms were necessary: Without them, there would be no retirement system left in this state. However, the reforms inflicted hardship on many retirees. It is imperative that policies are not only responsive to immediate fiscal challenges, but also flexible enough to adapt to evolving economic conditions and demographic shifts over the long term.

Blaming only those who implemented the 2011 reform overlooks the broader context. The pension crisis resulted from poor policymaking and neglect of demographic and financial realities by those who managed the system from the 1980s to the early 2000s. The retirement system over-promised, and they missed making the necessary course corrections that would have prevented the 2011 crisis — Yes, it was a crisis! Continuous monitoring, learning from data and trends, and making prompt marginal adjustments are vital to averting such a crisis, and for balancing short-term needs with long-term stability.

Financial sustainability, the keystone of any public policy, is paramount in retirement systems. The financial challenges faced by the Employee Retirement System of Rhode Island in the late 2010s underscore the delicate balance inherent in reconciling fiscal prudence with the well-being of retirees. While the success of policy interventions in achieving financial goals is commendable, the personal costs borne by retirees signal the need for an approach that both aligns with economic principles and is socially fair. Public policies must avoid over-promising and under-delivering, which can inflict lasting pain on current and future generations.

Perhaps the most crucial point to consider is that empathy emerges as an overlooked element in the policymaking process. Picture a family at the dinner table, grappling with an uncertain future as they discuss managing their lives and expenses amid significant changes to their pensions. This was the scene I have witnessed countless times as a member of the Pension Advisory Working Group, a stark contrast to the emotionless equations and models that dominated my decades studying economics. Economists analyze “subjects” as data points, optimizing for efficiency, but often overlook the human cost of our decisions. During recent Pension Advisory Working Group meetings, I gained firsthand insights into the lives affected by policy decisions, and it has left a lasting impression on me.

It is imperative that policymakers cultivate empathy in understanding the costs of policy changes in individuals’ lives. The impact of reforms, including adjustments to pension benefits, must not be underestimated. Policies should be meticulously crafted with a profound understanding of the people relying on the retirement system, recognizing the commitments made and the expectations held. Transparency in communication, fairness in implementation, and a proactive approach to addressing challenges are essential to empathetic policymaking.

The trifecta of time-consistency, financial sustainability, and empathy is central for crafting effective and responsible retirement policies. Learning from past experiences, understanding the human element, balancing intergenerational challenges, and prioritizing both short-term needs and long-term financial stability are more than principles: They are the roadmap for building a fair and sustainable retirement system for all generations.

Edinaldo Tebaldi, Ph.D. is a professor of economics at Bryant University and a member of the Rhode Island Pension Advisory Working Group.