Israel-Hamas war casts a shadow over holiday season for people of many faiths

But this year, the usually momentous holiday celebration at Jesus’ birthplace was toned down in respect for the dead and the suffering. Even so, Ballenger hopes people can still find their faith in God.

Ballenger moved to Cambridge last year after eight years in Jerusalem, where she served about two percent of the population who are practicing Christians. In occupied areas such as Gaza and the West Bank, where Bethlehem is located, Christmas is a big deal.

For Pastor Carrie Ballenger, a Harvard chaplain and pastor at University Lutheran Church, this holiday season has been a hard one.

“Joy and hope are different from excitement and celebration. I just try to remind people where Jesus was born and that it’s not a place that just exists in storybooks,” said Ballenger, who also served as an assistant to the bishop of the Lutheran church in Palestine. “God didn’t wait for the world to be perfect. God still comes to us in this mess of a world.”

In the week leading up to Hanukkah, which ran from Dec. 7 until Dec. 15, Nathan Foster went to the Masjid al-Qur’an in Dorchester — once home to a Jewish synagogue — for a community dinner with other organizers who have been advocating for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Foster, an organizer with Jewish group If Not Now Boston, mingled with the hundred or so attendees, shared a catered meal, and listened to speakers share experiences and reflections from the last two months since war broke out. To Foster, it was a break in what has felt like an endless stream of events, actions, and protests.

It was, as he described it, “one of the only beautiful things” to come out of the suffering in recent months.

“It’s the darkest time of year, both literally and also right now . . . there is a lot of pain and suffering,” said Foster, who lives in Medford. “This holiday of Hanukkah is happening which is about coming together with community, and finding light in the darkness.”

During this particular dark time in world history, and as Israeli forces continued to carry out strikes across Gaza, people are leaning on community, activism, and the teachings of their own religions to create light amid the grief this holiday season.

Some took comfort in lighting their menorahs during Hanukkah, hoping each additional candle might bring the world closer to peace. Others pray in church for the Palestinian Christians — a small minority with stories often left untold in the news cycle.

Molly Aronson’s solace came in the form of a falafel sandwich from Liberty’s Mediterranean Giant Grinders, a Palestinian-owned spot in Springfield.

“To have a conversation with the owners who have family in Gaza, to be able to hold this moment with them and tell them we have their back and we aren’t going to stop,” said Aronson, an organizer with Jewish Voice for Peace Western Massachusetts. “The story of Hanukkah is that the oil lasted eight days. The flame didn’t go out when it should have.”

David Shlepakov found comfort in lighting the Hanukkah candles in his Chinatown apartment and praying for those kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in October.

Shlepakov, a third-year law student at Suffolk University, moved to the US from Kiryat Ata, in the Haifa region of Israel, when he was 12.

“Every time I light a new candle, I take a moment to reflect on the people kidnapped and wish for their safe return,” he said. “You reflect on the miracle that happened to the Maccabees to the miracle we are waiting for now. That miracle is peace.”

With interfaith relations, there is also deep pain and divisions that have brought other minorities together. Faith leaders say they have been acknowledging recent acts of antisemitism and Islamophobia in their communities, and urge their congregants to find meaning in the season in spite of the hate.

Rabbi Andy Vogel, of Temple Sinai in Brookline, said standing against hate is an important message of Hanukkah, and one he emphasized to his community.

“We have to choose which meanings we make for ourselves. That is always true, but certainly true now,” he said. “It is a very difficult time for the Jewish community in Boston and around the world.”

Imam Taalib Mahdee, of Masjid al-Qur’an in Dorchester — where Foster attended the community dinner — said the violence shows “human beings engaging with other human beings and failing to respect one another.”

His, he said, “is always a message of peace.”

Reverend Laura Everett, the Executive Director of the Massachusetts Council of Churches who helped host a Palestinian Christian event recently, said the story of Christmas is one of acknowledging pain but also faith in a better tomorrow.

“The advent season is a season of watching and waiting for new light,” she said. “This is our story. Jesus was born in the midst of conflict to refugee parents, and still shepherds and wisemen celebrated. This has always been our story — grieving and rejoicing together. We always hold both.”

E.M. Eisen-Markowitz, a leader with Jewish Voice for Peace and a member of If Not Now, said this year’s Hanukkah was her busiest ever.

“Both organizations are mobilizing to both give people time to connect with one another and to remember that so many of the Jewish holidays are centered around histories of resistance,” she said.

Eisen-Markowitz, 40, of Malden, has helped organize vigils, celebrations, and an event where attendees sent 600 postcards to members of Congress calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

“The only recognizable feature of hope is action,” she said, quoting American author Grace Paley. “That way of being Jewish has been my entire practice my entire life.”

