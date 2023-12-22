Man found not guilty of manslaughter in 2019 stabbing in Brookline

The verdict was confirmed Friday by a spokesperson for Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey. The spokesperson did not comment further.

Singha Oeun of Brookline was acquitted of a manslaughter charge Thursday after a nearly two week trial in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, the records show.

A man was found not guilty for the stabbing death of 20-year-old Nicolas “Cole” Kern following an altercation over prescription drugs in a Brookline park in 2019, according to court records.

Oeun’s attorney, John Galvin, also couldn’t be immediately reached for comment on Friday evening.

According to Brookline.News, which first reported the verdict, Galvin argued that Oeun was acting in self-defense when the stabbing occurred on Nov. 19, 2019, at Amory Playground.

Kern , of Brookline, was a student at the University of Vermont. His death was the first homicide in Brookline since 2006, according to previous Globe reporting.

On Nov. 19, Kern and a friend went to the park to buy prescription pills from Oeun, and two men got into a struggle, police said. Kern suffered from at least 10 stab wounds and was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, where he died after emergency surgery.

Oeun, who was 21 at the time, was arrested on Nov. 20, 2019, after police found Snapchat messages on Kern’s phone that led them to believe Oeun was a suspect, according to police and court records.

Oeun was arraigned in Brookline District Court on a murder charge. He was ordered held without bail. He was indicted by a Norfolk County grand jury on March 3, 2023, on the lesser charge of manslaughter, court records show.

The indictment moved the case to the Superior Court jurisdiction.

The friend who accompanied Kern to the park told police that Kern had stolen a bottle of vodka from a store and became “intoxicated and belligerent, yelling loudly and walking in the street,” according to a police report.

The friend also said that Kern wanted to buy prescription pills and contacted people to buy them from. The two friends went to the park shortly after midnight, where Kern met up with a man, who was later identified as Oeun, the friend told police.

According to court records, Oeun wanted to charge $10 for two Xanax pills. Kern didn’t want to pay and instead, grabbed a clear plastic bag containing the pills with his left hand, while holding a broken vodka bottle in his right hand, the records state.

Kern and the man struggled with each other, with Kern jabbing Oeun with the broken bottle. Oeun eventually grabbed a pocket knife and stabbed Kern, court records state.

Kern began walking to his friend and then fell over, the police report said.

A relative of Oeun later told police that “he was selling something to a white male and the white male was holding a broken bottle,” the police report said. The relative also told police that when the man tried to tackle Oeun, he stabbed the man in the leg with a knife.

Police found a broken vodka bottle at the scene, the police report said.





Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.