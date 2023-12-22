State issues warning on dog virus

“Anyone who may have purchased a puppy or dog from this source on or after December 1, 2023, should contact their veterinarian immediately if their animal exhibits any symptoms,” the department said.

The dog was purchased from a resident in Orange, the department said. That property is under quarantine.

At least one dog in Franklin County has been infected with canine parvovirus, a highly contagious disease among dogs that can be fatal, the state Department of Agricultural Resources said Friday.

Symptoms can include severe vomiting, diarrhea, bloody stools, fever, lethargy, and loss of appetite, and they normally develop after an incubation period of three to seven days, according to the statement.

“Dogs that have been infected and recover can remain infectious for several months,” the statement said. “Canine parvovirus does not affect humans or other domestic animals.”

Vaccination can effectively prevent transmission of the virus, according to the department.

Officials are “urging dog owners to check with their veterinarians to confirm their pets are protected,” the statement said, noting that puppies require a series of vaccinations and adult dogs may need a yearly booster.

But avoid improvising when it comes to finding remedies for Fido, the department advises.

“State animal health officials advise not giving the animal any medications except as prescribed by a veterinarian,” the statement said. “Any medicines provided at the time of purchase should not be administered to the animal and instead, should be securely stored.”

Dog owners with concerns can reach the department by phone at 617-626-1795, per the statement.

The American Veterinary Medical Association says on its website that the virus moves aggressively in dogs.

“The virus attacks white blood cells and the gastrointestinal tract of dogs and other canids like coyotes, wolves, and foxes,” the site says. “In puppies, the virus also can damage the heart muscle.”

The association says all dogs are susceptible to the virus, though some are at greater risk including puppies between six and 20 weeks old, unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated pooches, and certain, shall we say, energetic breeds like rottweilers, doberman pinschers, bull terriers, German shepherds, and the ever-loquacious English springer spaniels.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.