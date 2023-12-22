Person shot by police in Norwood

A person was shot by a police officer in Norwood on Friday, police said.
“Officer involved shooting Morse Street,” Norwood police Chief William Brooks III wrote on X at 2 p.m. “No officers hit, suspect being medflighted.”
The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.
Police said a briefing was scheduled for Friday afternoon.
This breaking news story will be updated.
