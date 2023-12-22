Read all about it: How books can help your children grow

“The world of social media and tech has a tendency to be mindless and rewards passive responses and short attention spans,” said Meghan Sebensof Beverly, academic dean at Landmark Elementary and Middle School in Manchester-by-the-Sea.

They’re fixated on electronic screens, small and large. It is surely a sign of the times, with all the related concerns that these devices are far from ideal for developing social skills among children, teens, and young adults.

It’s a holiday tableau that beloved American painter Norman Rockwell wouldn’t recognize: Family and friends gathering, with almost everyone under the age of 30 — and some older — buried in their cellphones, checking text messages and photos, reeling on Instagram or TikTok, or playing video games.

What’s a parent to do? Getting outside is always a preferable antidote to winter’s doldrums. But another great holiday option, say local specialists and librarians, is encouraging your children to read. Or read to them.

A display of Christmas books at the Haverhill Public Library. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

“One benefit of reading is certainly expanding your imagination, sure, but more importantly, reading nurtures curiosity in children, and it educates them far more than any screen, app, or video,” said Kelly Linehan of Watertown, director of the Waltham Public Library. “Children are introduced to other worlds, people, ideas, and actions, in pretend worlds and real worlds. It helps children expand their critical thinking skills, helping them grow and expand their minds.”

In 1998, Heidi and Vaughn Harring of Carlisle resumed a family tradition, reading Clement Clarke Moore’s “A Visit from St. Nicholas” (also known as “The Night Before Christmas”) aloud to their daughters after Christmas Eve dinner. Heidi’s father read the story to her and her brothers growing up.

“The book is a ragged version printed in 1935, and we still use it today,” said Vaughn. “We continued the tradition as our other daughters joined the family and have read it every year since.”

That tradition helped foster a passion for reading among the couple’s three daughters, Reilly, Alden, and Piper, all now in their 20s.

“As an avid reader all year, both growing up and now as an adult, being able to create the world of a book in my imagination is one of my favorite aspects,” said Reilly Harring, 26. “You get to decide how each character looks and sounds to you.”

Likewise, Alden Harring, 24, said “the act of reading allows our interpretation to change and grow with us as we get older. Since there are a limited number of illustrations [in Moore’s tale], naturally we got to ‘fill in the blanks’ with our imagination. This allowed me to imagine St. Nick coming down our chimney, me hiding behind our curtains, or watching my stocking get filled.”

Lucia Gomez, left, with her son Liam, and Gina Njie with her daughter, Sarata, listen during a story hour at the Haverhill Public Library. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Research confirms that reading to your child instills — and builds — valuable habits, said Sarah Moser of Amesbury, director of the Haverhill Public Library.

“It gets them interested in reading much sooner. It encourages them to take those first reading steps. It helps them to be more prepared for school, building confidence,” said Moser. “It’s also just a great way for them to bond with parents or other important people in their life.”

In the same vein, Linehan said reading together “is a very calming and instinctual way for a grown-up and a child to connect on a physical and emotional level.

“Reading a story at bedtime is a common ritual that builds a sense of security in the grown-up/child relationship. There’s physical connection, sharing a story, and strengthening the bond, which creates a positive connection that lasts through the child’s teen years.”

Further, reading aloud “helps develop language and listening skills,” said Barbara Kennedy of Medford, library media specialist at the Vinson-Owen Elementary School in Winchester. “Stories offer a way to better understand ourselves and the world and strengthens social-emotional development.

“Picture books are often powerful teachers that can offer deeper, multilayered stories,” she said. “They can build visual literacy, empathy, and comprehension. They build fundamental literacy skills. Reading them together with your kids builds reading habits and feelings that reading is a pleasurable thing.”

According to Sebens, various studies have shown that children in “language-rich households” have better vocabularies and stronger reading comprehension scores.

“The Matthew effect — coined by Robert Merton in 1968 — is a well-known phrase used to describe the growing disparity between poor readers and strong readers over time,” said Sebens. “Reading enables students to strengthen background knowledge and comprehension. When a student reads less, their abilities grow at a slower rate.”

Furthermore, reading promotes a child’s ability to handle difficult subjects, said Amy Stimac of Acton, head of children’s services at Goodnow Library in Sudbury.

“Children are able to grapple with much more complex and upsetting topics when reading about them versus watching them, because they use their own imagination to visualize the action,” said Stimac. “There are many topics and issues that are important for children to work through in age-appropriate ways. Reading allows them to do this.”

By the teenage years, reading often becomes mandatory. But it shouldn’t all be, said Barbara Fecteau, librarian at Beverly High School and president of the Massachusetts School Library Association.

“The most important thing to remember about reading is that it’s an opportunity to expand your world in any number of ways. It’s supposed to be enjoyable,” said Fecteau. “Unless you’re required to read something for school, you don’t have to finish something you don’t like.”

Parents should be less concerned about what their kids are reading, as long as they’re reading, said Linehan.

“Looking at what’s on the screen is passive, and doesn’t get the person thinking. Critical thinking is way too important in life,” said Rosemary Krol of Newburyport, who recently retired after a 45-year career as a librarian, most recently at the Hampstead (N.H.) Public Library. “Like the old saying, ‘Reading is fundamental,’ it’s at the core of everything we do in our lives — following directions, reading a recipe, and knowing your rights. I just can’t imagine how difficult life would be if you didn’t know how to read.”

Emphasizing reading also puts an emphasis on libraries, which “have evolved from being quiet spaces only for checking out books to being true community spaces,” said Meghan McCusker of Hingham, the young adult librarian for Hingham Public Library.

“It is, quite literally, our mission to encourage lifelong readers and learners,” said McCusker. “We strive to make sure the library is a welcoming place, with colorful artwork decorating the walls — some from our very own local students — and lots of cozy seating.

“Story times are a great place to start fostering a love of learning in your child,” she said. “We have robust attendance at our story times. Many families will stay to explore the library after the event has ended, playing with other families and finding books to take home.”

Libraries, said Moser, are “a no-pressure environment to explore and learn what you love to read. We have endless types of resources, and they’re free. Librarians are also excited to help you find something that excites you.

“We’re here to help you find what you love, and we do it with zero judgment,” she said. “Privacy is something librarians take very seriously and we do our best to let people read anything and everything. We don’t censor, we don’t ban, we don’t try to tell people what is ‘good’ to read. We just want you to read.”

The bottom line, said Kennedy, is that reading benefits every child, and every person. And that benefits society as a whole.

“We grow readers where I work, and the data shows if they aren’t or don’t believe they are readers by third or fourth grade, success across the board plummets and rarely gets better,” she said. “Reading is important, and doing it regularly is critical to creating engaged, curious, and empathetic people.”

At the Haverhill Public Library, a Kwanzaa display is set up in a window. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Bring on the books

Here are recommendations from local librarians, including Barbara Kennedy of Medford, Rosemary Krol of Newburyport, Sarah Moser of Amesbury, Meghan McCusker of Hingham, and Amy Stimac of Acton:

“Juniper’s Christmas,” by Eoin Colfer — The story follows 11-year-old Juniper, who sets out to find and enlist Santa Claus’s help in locating her missing mother,” said McCusker.

“The Gift of Nothing,” by Patrick McDonnell — “One of my favorites,” said Krol. “Although it’s a kid’s book, the message is meaningful for every age.”

“Magic in the Mountains: A Christmas Adventure,” by T. E. Milburn — “Santa Claus has been kidnapped by dark forces, and it’s up to two brothers and their magic crystal to save Santa Claus and Christmas,” said McCusker.

“Shooting at the Stars,” by John Hendrix — “A powerful story that brings the Christmas Truce of 1914 and the myriad number of quandaries it presented,” said Kennedy. “Read it as a family.”

“Finding My Elf,” by David Valdes — “This book had me at ‘mall elf,’” said McCusker. “A funny and heartwarming story about Cam, an experimental theater major who comes home to Massachusetts for the holiday and takes a job as an elf at the mall.”

“The Carpenter’s Gift: A Christmas Tale about the Rockefeller Center Tree,” David Rubel and Jim LaMarche — “The themes of compassion, and empathy along with characters you care about come together,” said Kennedy.

“Eight Nights of Flirting,” by Hannah Reynolds — “A fun story about a girl who is a disaster at flirting, but determined to get a boyfriend for Hanukkah,” said McCusker. “While on Nantucket for Hanukkah, Shira teams up with her nemesis, who agrees to teach her to flirt in exchange for an in with her media mogul uncle.”

Brion O’Connor can be reached at brionoc@verizon.net.