Judge rules against suspended cannabis regulator, setting up hearing to determine her fate

Goldberg in September abruptly suspended O’Brien — a former Democratic gubernatorial nominee whom she appointed just a year earlier — after receiving an outside investigator’s report alleging O’Brien made a series of racist and “culturally insensitive” remarks. O’Brien has denied the accusations, and sued Goldberg, charging that she was unlawfully removed from her position.

Judge Debra A. Squires-Lee’s ruling in Suffolk Superior Court effectively allows state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg to reschedule a hearing that could pave the way for her to fire O’Brien from her post as chair of the Cannabis Control Commission.

A state judge on Friday denied Shannon O’Brien’s bid to alter an administrative hearing that could determine her fate as the state’s top cannabis regulator, ruling that O’Brien is entitled to a fair hearing — but not a public one — to challenge her suspension from the post.

Squires-Lee had initially postponed a Dec. 5 administrative hearing scheduled by Goldberg. The judge ruled earlier this month that the protocol Goldberg had created lacked “basic due process.” O’Brien later argued that the hearing, which will allow her a forum to respond to the allegations against her, should also be public, and that Goldberg should not be allowed to serve as its so-called fact-finder.

But Squires-Lee dismissed those arguments Friday. The judge said that a new process laid out by Goldberg — including holding the hearing over two four-hour sessions, allowing O’Brien to cross-examine investigators, and giving her an updated statement justifying the suspension at least 15 days ahead of time — addressed her due process concerns. State law, she argued, also empowers Goldberg to remove O’Brien under certain circumstances.

Goldberg, a third-term Democrat, has yet to set a new hearing date, but Squires-Lee said it should be held “as promptly as possible.” Goldberg previously proposed to keep the proceeding behind closed doors, though her office did not release any details about the structure of the hearing Friday.

“Due process does not require a public hearing, although the parties can agree to one. Due process does not require the compulsory attendance of witnesses. And due process does not require the appointment of an independent fact finder [if it’s] not contemplated by the statute,” Squires-Lee wrote in her 17-page ruling.

“The public interest in this matter is high,” she later added. “However . . . political theater should be avoided.”

Among the allegations Goldberg cited in suspending O’Brien was an instance in which O’Brien made reference to “a person of Asian heritage” during a fall 2022 meeting, saying, “I guess you’re not allowed to say ‘yellow’ anymore.”

O’Brien’s attorneys wrote in court filings that the investigator’s conclusion lacked crucial context. O’Brien said she was repeating a conversation she had with an unidentified “well-known and respected African-American real estate developer,” who said a particular project would affect “black, brown, and yellow people.”

O’Brien admitted repeating what he said, but acknowledged she should not have.

“I should have cleaned it up,” O’Brien reportedly told investigators. “It’s difficult sometimes to know how to say the right thing.”

O’Brien’s fellow commissioner Nurys Camargo also told investigators that O’Brien once commented that while she personally didn’t know state Senator Lydia Edwards, who is Black, she told Camargo that “you probably know her.”

Camargo, who is of Dominican Colombian descent, inferred that O’Brien only made the comment because both women are people of color and that O’Brien “assum[es] all people of color know one another,” O’Brien wrote in a previous court filing. O’Brien contends that that’s not the case.

“Senator Edwards and Commissioner Camargo are both women of color who are government officials in the Boston area,” her attorneys wrote. “There is nothing that is racially insensitive about thinking that they might know each other politically and professionally.”

Goldberg cited other reasons in her letter for suspending O’Brien. She cited a public incident in July, in which O’Brien surprised her fellow commissioners when she announced that the commission’s then-executive director, Shawn Collins, was planning to leave the agency. O’Brien also described the commission as being “in crisis.”

O’Brien later apologized for “any confusion I created.” Collins, who worked under Goldberg before joining the commission, resigned in early December.

The commission had launched a second investigation into O’Brien’s conduct toward Collins, though it’s not clear when it will wrap up. Squires-Lee previously ruled that holding a hearing without that report, or giving O’Brien a chance to respond to its findings, would force her to defend herself “without significant information.”

Squires-Lee wrote Friday that O’Brien had not yet been provided the results of that investigation, and it wasn’t clear “when or if” that will happen.

Andrew Napolitano, a spokesperson for Goldberg, said she was “very pleased” with the court’s ruling. “The Treasurer is looking forward to having this meeting with Chair O’Brien,” he said.

A spokesperson for O’Brien did not immediately provide a response to the ruling.

O’Brien’s attorneys had previously warned that, without the court intervening into the case, the “only likely outcome” of the hearing process was a grim one for their client: Not only would O’Brien lose her job, but she would “go down in history as the former treasurer and commissioner who was fired for making racist statements. And she will probably never work again.”

The commission has been roiled by other developments in recent months. In addition to Collins, much of the agency’s other top leaders have also left, including its chief financial and operations officers. Commissioners this month said the agency’s chief of investigations and enforcement Yaw Gyebi is also leaving the commission.

Director of human resources Justin Shrader has also resigned after he and chief communications officer Cedric Sinclair were suspended for undisclosed reasons, WBUR reported.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.