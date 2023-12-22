Share your thoughts on this story: The $600,000 problem. Why does it cost so much to build housing in Boston, and what can we do about it?

On a gray morning this month, a construction worker in a neon vest knelt with his tools in a concrete foundation dug into a hillside on the western edge of Somerville, literally laying the groundwork for a project that could help change the way housing gets built around here.

At the same time, 25 miles away in a factory in Littleton, some of the 168 apartments that will soon rise from this foundation were being hammered together, piece by piece.