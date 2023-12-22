Should Massachusetts lift the ban on Sunday hunting?

Fred Bird

Hunting is a time-honored American tradition that fosters deep bonds and shared experiences among family and friends; provides lean and organic protein; teaches fundamental life skills such as patience, discipline, and respect; and instills an important appreciation for the natural world in this increasingly technological age.

Hunting is also a fundamentally safe activity, with injury incident rates far lower than other pastimes such as tennis, golf, and basketball.

Massachusetts’ ban on Sunday hunting is a relic of a bygone era. At the time when blue laws were first put in place to encourage church, activities that were illegal on a Sunday included opening a store for business, drinking alcoholic beverages, and tilling your fields.

Nearly all the blue laws have since been repealed, except Sunday hunting.

Bringing Massachusetts in line with nearly every other state in the nation by allowing for some form of hunting on Sundays would result in numerous positive impacts for all residents of the Bay State, as well as the wildlife populations and habitats within its borders.

Wildlife management: Sunday hunting will provide MassWildlife with an additional adaptive management tool so it can continue to effectively manage wildlife resources within the Commonwealth.

Support for rural economies: A study commissioned by the Sunday Hunting Coalition found that repealing the ban on Sunday hunting in Massachusetts would result in $51,131,832 in additional economic impact and would support an additional 527 jobs producing $17,926,719 in wages.

Landowner liberties: Lifting the ban on Sunday hunting will fundamentally increase private property owners’ freedom to choose how they wish to recreate and how to manage their natural resources.

Equality with other recreationists: Hunters are currently the only recreationists barred from participating in their chosen pastime due to a Sunday restriction – including on lands bought and paid for through hunters’ dollars such as Massachusetts’ 231 Wildlife Management Areas.

Conservation funding: Sunday hunting will result in increased opportunity for youth and working-class citizens to engage in hunting – ultimately leading to more participation and more funding for MassWildlife to reinvest in wildlife and habitat conservation.

NO

Elizabeth Magner

Animal advocacy specialist, MSPCA-Angell

Massachusetts residents place great value on having one day to enjoy outdoor activities such as hiking, birdwatching, mountain biking, and other recreation free from the worry of hunting conflicts.

A 2022 survey found that 1½ times more Massachusetts voters support the Sunday hunting ban than oppose it, and support is especially strong among women ages 35 through 49 and adults 65 and over. Massachusetts is the third most densely populated state, and hunting continues to expand into suburban areas.

In 2014, a hunter in Barnstable mistook a jogger for a deer, shooting him in the upper back and hands.

In 2010, a hunter shot a high school track star at Old Rochester Regional High School in Mattapoisett on a training run in the woods. The boy underwent six hours of surgery to repair his leg.

Just last month, a Concord resident testified publicly about several unnerving close calls in his neighborhood, where homes and backyard trees have been hit by buckshot.

The deer population in Massachusetts is above 95,000, according to MassWildlife. Proponents of lifting the Sunday hunting ban often falsely argue that it would help manage the population. Deer harvest figures — a record 15,853 in 2022 — show this claim simply isn’t true.

The consensus among experts is that about 40 percent of female deer need to be harvested multiple years in a row in order to reduce deer numbers. One additional day of hunting a week would have no appreciable impact whatsoever on the deer population in Massachusetts.

Hunters account for 1 percent of the state’s population and enjoy 50 percent of the weekends and six out of seven days a week to hunt.

Repealing the Sunday hunting law would prioritize the wishes of a very small, very vocal minority and would do so under the false premise that the public would reap wildlife management benefits as a result.

Given Massachusetts residents’ overwhelming support for the prohibition on Sunday hunting and considering that we are densely populated — and already dealing with ongoing conflicts with hunting activity — it is simply common sense to maintain the Sunday hunting ban.

