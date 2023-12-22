Special elections set to fill all 4 vacancies in N.H. House of Representatives

The contest in Newington and Portsmouth’s Ward 1 will decide who fills the seat that Robin W. Vogt vacated because of his move to Durham . It’s the ninth special election to be scheduled this term, and one of four to be decided in the coming months, as Republicans and Democrats alike have kept an especially careful eye on their headcounts in the 400-member chamber given the historically narrow margin.

The filing period will open on Christmas Day for a special election in two Rockingham County communities after a Democrat resigned from the closely divided New Hampshire House of Representatives.

Republicans have held onto their thin advantage in the House despite a series of Democratic victories, and they are headed into 2024 with confidence that their edge will remain intact for the immediate future.

Representative Ross Berry of Manchester, vice chair of the Committee to Elect House Republicans, said earlier this month that Vogt’s resignation reduced the pressure on the GOP a bit. Now, even if the Democrats were to prevail in both of the upcoming special elections in Coos County, they wouldn’t claim an outright lead in the House, he noted.

Representative Laura Telerski of Nashua, chair of the NH House Democratic Victory Campaign Committee, meanwhile said Democrats knew “the deck would be stacked against us” when the Coos County contests were scheduled to coincide with the Jan. 23 presidential primary, which is likely to boost GOP voter turnout.

There are currently 198 Republicans, 195 Democrats, three independents, and four vacancies, according to the House clerk’s office. After the Executive Council signed off this week the timeline to fill Vogt’s seat, there are four special elections scheduled to fill the vacancies:

Voters in Coos County District 1 will decide Jan. 23 between Democratic nominee Cathleen A. Fountain of Dalton and Republican nominee Sean C. Durkin of Northumberland.

Voters in Coos County District 6 will decide Jan. 23 between Democratic nominee Edith Tucker of Randolph and Republican nominee Michael P. Murphy of Gorham.

Democratic primary voters in Strafford County District 11 will decide Jan. 23 between Erik Johnson and Jeffrey C. Salloway, both from Lee. The winner of that primary will face off March 12 with Republican candidate Joseph E. Bazo of Madbury.

A special primary election to fill Vogt’s seat in Rockingham County District 21 is slated for Jan. 23, followed by a special general election on March 12. (If neither party’s primary is contested, then the special general election will be held Jan. 23.)

No special elections for state representative are allowed after March 15 of the second year in each biennium, and state law stipulates how far in advance each race must be scheduled, so these could be the final four of the 2023-2024 term.

Democrats would have to sweep all four of those races to claim an outright lead, but remember: Day-to-day business in the House will be decided by who attends and how they vote, regardless of their party affiliation.

The deadline for candidates to sign up for the Rockingham County race is Friday, Dec. 29.

