State transportation officials announce winners of ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest

When the snow falls, the Snolar Express, Glacier Gobbler, and 10 other student-named snow plows will be ready.
The state transportation department announced the winners of the 2023 “Name A Snowplow” contest with submissions from elementary and middle school classrooms across Massachusetts.
“This is a fun way for schools across the state to connect with the crews who perform vital road work every year during New England’s harsh winters,” the state’s highway administrator, Jonathan Gulliver, said in a statement.
Here is a list of the winners.
- Flower Plower, Chester Elementary School
- Glacier Gobbler, Franklin Avenue Elementary
- Snow B Wan Kenobi, Heritage School
- Sleetwood Mac, Linden STEAM Academy
- Snow-hemian Rhapsody, Brookfield Elementary School
- Snow Monstah, UP Academy Dorchester
- Edward Blizzardhands, Buckland Shelburne Elementary School
- Polar Pathmaker, Mahar Regional
- The Snolar Express, Burgess Elementary School
- Snow Place Like Home, William Diamond Middle School
- The Mayplower, Orleans Elementary School
- Fast and Flurryous, Pollard Middle School
