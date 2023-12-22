‘Turtleboy’ blogger arraigned for alleged harassment of witnesses in Karen Read case

Kearney, 41, of Holden, faces eight counts of witness intimidation, three counts of conspiracy to intimidate witnesses, and five counts of picketing a witness, according to authorities. During a brief hearing in Norfolk Superior Court, Judge Peter B. Krupp released him on personal recognizance, with the next hearing in the case scheduled for Feb. 16.

Aidan Kearney, the controversial blogger known as “Turtleboy,” pleaded not guilty Friday to a 16-count indictment charging him with intimidating witnesses in the pending murder case against Karen Read, who’s accused of running over her boyfriend and leaving him for dead in a blizzard in Canton in January 2022.

Kenneth S. Mello, a Fall River lawyer who is serving as special prosecutor in the case, argued that Kearney had “continued to violate the original conditions of bail.”

At Kearney’s arraignment in district court in October, where he pleaded not guilty to multiple witness intimidation counts and a conspiracy charge, he was ordered not to contact any witnesses directly or indirectly or harass them.

“It’s clear that Mr. Kearney is encouraging his minions, his followers in the context of his blogs and YouTubes, et cetera, to continue to harass witnesses,” Mello told the court. “He’d make a statement such as, ‘I can’t do this, and I’m not telling you to do this. ... Don’t put words in my mouth.’ You know, ‘read between the lines.’ Read between the lines on approaching these witnesses.”

Mello said the government believes “this is a very disingenuous way that the defendant is ... encouraging others to indirectly harass these witnesses and to intimidate these people and picket in front of their homes.”

Mello asked Krupp to order Kearney not to encourage his followers to approach witnesses. Such an order could extend to “not even mentioning the names” of the witnesses online, he said. He said the government is sensitive to First Amendment concerns and Kearney’s contention that he’s a journalist covering the Read case, which has drawn national attention.

But Mello said that Kearney “is hiding behind the guise of a journalist, encouraging basically as an activist.”

Kearney’s lawyer, Timothy J. Bradl, said his client’s activities are covered under the First Amendment. He also renewed his objection to the stay-away order issued in October.

“Mr. Kearney has a First Amendment right to encourage people to exercise their First Amendment rights,” Bradl said. “He’s allowed to encourage them to speak out against what he sees as corruption, what he sees as mismanagement of the Read case, et cetera. ... These orders are, in effect, prior restraints on his First Amendment activity.”

A jubilant Aidan Kearney, known as Turtleboy, was congratulated by supporters outside Norfolk Superior Court. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Krupp said from the bench that while state law permits district court judges to issue pretrial release conditions to defendants released on personal recognizance, superior court judges cannot do so without a defendant’s consent, absent a bail or dangerousness hearing to determine the merits of the request.

“You can ask for bail, you can ask for dangerousness if you think that’s appropriate,” Krupp told Mello. “But under what statute do I have the authority to set conditions to which Mr. Kearney does not consent?”

Mello conceded that prosecutors could seek the requested conditions through a dangerousness hearing, “which the Commonwealth prefers not to employ at this point in time.”

Krupp said the district court had acted appropriately when it imposed the stay-away order.

He said he would release Kearney on personal recognizance, without Mello’s requested conditions.

“He knows that if he commits a crime, he’ll be back in front of the court in quick order,” Krupp said. “You’ll make sure of that, Mr. Mello, I’m sure.”

Last month, Krupp ordered Kearney, who has covered the Read case aggressively and championed her claims of innocence, to stay away from witnesses he allegedly intimidated. But he allowed him to attend Read’s court proceedings so he can keep covering her case.

That order was issued in the context of the district court case, which shifted to superior court this week when a grand jury handed up its indictment.

Read, 43, has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death in connection with the death of John O’Keefe, a Boston police officer. She has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors allege that she and O’Keefe spent a night out drinking with a group and then went to the Canton home of another Boston police officer for an afterparty, but only O’Keefe got out of the car when they arrived. As Read drove off, she backed into him with her SUV, killing him, prosecutors said.

Read spotted O’Keefe’s body outside the home around 6 a.m. when she returned with two other women. According to prosecutors, she said “I hit him, I hit him, I hit him,” within earshot of an emergency responder.

Read’s lawyers have asserted that O’Keefe was beaten inside the home of the Boston officer, whose dog also attacked O’Keefe before his body was moved outside, essentially framing Read for the killing.

The defense has cited a Google search on the phone of one guest in the Canton home, time-stamped at 2:27 a.m. on Jan. 29, for “hos [sic] long to die in cold,” hours before Read discovered O’Keefe’s body. Prosecutors have said the time stamp isn’t accurate and that the witness made that search at Read’s request after she spotted O’Keefe’s body.

Karen Read at a May court hearing. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

At Kearney’s district court arraignment in October, Mello told the court that the blogger had posted at least 164 articles on his website about what he called the “Canton Coverup” and multiple videos to YouTube in which he accused witnesses of participating in a crime.

He also “doxxed” some of those witnesses, publicizing their home addresses and their work and private phone numbers and encouraging his audience to harass them, Mello said.

“This is not my last trip to Canton. I’ll be back,” Kearney allegedly said in one profanity-laden video, adding later, “These people think I’m [expletive] around. They haven’t seen the last of me. Get used to it.”

After his cellphone number was included in one of Kearney’s videos, a state trooper who investigated the Read case “received approximately a dozen text messages, phone calls, and voicemails” accusing him of being involved in a conspiracy and calling for his firing over the next 12 hours, Mello said. The trooper had to change his number.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.