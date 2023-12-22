What’s open and closed on Christmas Day

Christmas is just around the corner, so here’s a list of what’s open and closed on the holiday.
Holiday observed: Monday.
Retail and liquor stores: Closed.
Grocery Stores: Closed.
Convenience stores: Open at owners’ discretion.
Taverns, bars: Open after noon at owners’ discretion.
Movie theaters: Open.
Coffee Shops: Open at owners’ discretion.
Banks and stock market: Closed.
Municipal, state, federal offices: Closed.
Libraries and schools: Closed.
Mail: Post offices closed; express delivery only.
MBTA: Subways and buses on Sunday schedule. Commuter rail on weekend schedule. No ferry service. The Ride is on a Sunday schedule.
Boston parking meters: Not enforced.
Trash/recycling collection: No collections on Christmas Day.
Source: www.mass.gov; boston.gov
Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.