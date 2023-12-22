What’s open and closed on Christmas Day

Christmas is just around the corner, so here’s a list of what’s open and closed on the holiday.

Grocery Stores: Closed.

Convenience stores: Open at owners’ discretion.

Taverns, bars: Open after noon at owners’ discretion.

Movie theaters: Open.

Coffee Shops: Open at owners’ discretion.

Banks and stock market: Closed.

Municipal, state, federal offices: Closed.

Libraries and schools: Closed.

Mail: Post offices closed; express delivery only.

MBTA: Subways and buses on Sunday schedule. Commuter rail on weekend schedule. No ferry service. The Ride is on a Sunday schedule.

Boston parking meters: Not enforced.

Trash/recycling collection: No collections on Christmas Day.

Source: www.mass.gov; boston.gov

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.