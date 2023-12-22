When did Boston last wake up to a white Christmas?

The last time the Boston area had snow on Christmas was 2009, when 4 inches fell, according to the National Weather Service, which defines a white Christmas as an inch of snow or more on the ground by around 7 a.m. on Dec. 25.

In its place , we’ll take a brief look at Christmases past when dreams of a white Christmas came true.

Holiday cheer is in the air, but it doesn’t look like Christmas will bring snow to southern New England this year.

Other notable white Christmases in the Greater Boston area since the weather service started recording data in 1872:

• 1995 — A whopping 11 inches

• 1975 — 10 inches

• 1961 — 8 inches

• 1945 and 1947 — 6 inches

“It’s the luck of the draw,” said Bill Leatham, a meteorologist with the NWS in Norton. “On average for that particular day, if a system’s coming through, there is a chance for snowfall. But it just tends not to snow on Christmas Day.”

Nathan and Timothy Nadeau of Island Pond, Vermont, bring home the family Christmas tree from a neighborhood stand on a toboggan through the snow in December 1995. Bill Greene

Charlotte Dangel, 12, and her brother, Luke Dangel, 10 of Milton sled at Presidents Golf Course in Quincy on Christmas Day 2017. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Leatham said the historical probability of Boston experiencing at least 1 inch of snow on Christmas morning in any given year is about 30 percent. Or about “once every four years,” said Boston Globe meteorologist Dave Epstein.

However, it wasn’t too long ago that it snowed on Christmas Day, if not in the morning. In 2017, Boston got almost 3 inches, and in 2002 about 3.3 inches fell — a snowfall total shared with 1974.

The historic probability of snow on Christmas Day. NOAA

Overall, December doesn’t bring big snowstorms in the Boston area.

“There’s always a variable amount of snow (in December) — so far this winter we’ve gotten only two-tenths of an inch of snowfall,” Leatham said. “If you’re a snow lover, obviously this is not what you want.”

But as history has shown, December snowfall isn’t always a reliable barometer of how the rest of the winter season will play out, Leatham noted.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean we will end up with minimal snow,” he said.

Kenny Chan and his dog Dunkin enjoy the snow and cold weather in Christopher Columbus Park in Boston three days after Christmas 2017. John Tlumacki

The winter of 2014-15 started out quite mild “with hardly any snow” only to see major back-to-back snowstorms pummel the Boston area after the new year, dumping more than 100 inches of snow all told, Leatham said.

And in 2007, Boston ended up with almost 27 inches of snow after experiencing a fairly “snow-free” December.

The warmer-than-average temperatures caused by El Niño have undoubtedly played a role in the lack of snowfall, meteorologists said.

“What’s a bit unusual is the fact that virtually all of New England is snow-free — that rain storm, the warm weather, the wind (Monday) just really took away some of the snow cover all the way up to northern Maine and that is unusual,” Epstein said.

Tim Kelly shoveled out a path to the Captain Kidd restaurant in Woods Hole during a storm on Dec. 20, 2009. Bill Greene/Globe Staff









Marianne Mizera can be reached at marianne.mizera@globe.com. Follow her @MareMizera.