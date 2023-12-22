Trump repeats and defends his use of language that echos Nazi ideology

“They say that he said something about blood. He didn’t say it the way I said it, either, by the way. It’s a very different kind of a statement,” Trump said on Hewitt’s radio show.

Trump, facing repeated questions on Friday from conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, said he knew nothing about Hitler and had never read his works, an exchange that highlighted the deepening controversy over the Republican frontrunner’s claim that immigrants who come to the US illegally are “poisoning” the nation’s blood.

Former president Donald Trump said he is not a “student” of Adolf Hitler and defended his comments about undocumented immigrants that critics have compared to the Nazi leader’s comments about Jewish people.

Advertisement

Vast majorities of migrants say they come to the US for a better life, surveys show, and many economists believe US needs more immigrants to sustain the workforce as the native-born birthrate falls.

Trump sticks with anti-immigrant tirade despite criticism

Trump’s comments about immigrants, made during campaign rallies in the early-voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire, have drawn bipartisan criticism. Polls nonetheless show Trump maintaining a wide margin of support among Republican primary voters. Members of both parties accused Trump of echoing Hitler’s call to eliminate Jews before the Holocaust of the 1940s.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The former president has pledged a wide-ranging crackdown on illegal immigration if he is reelected next year, saying the US southern border has been overrun by migrants who smuggle illicit drugs and commit crimes. Trump has not cited any evidence for his claims.

“What I’m saying when I talk about people coming into our country is they are destroying our country. This country is, we have prisoners coming in. We have mental patients coming in by the thousands, really, by the millions, because you take a look. I believe the number will be 15 million people, maybe more than that,” he told Hewitt, without citing a source for that data.

Advertisement

Trump is leading Biden by 5 percentage points in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, according to a December Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll. And in Iowa, he is leading the GOP field by more than 50 percentage points, a margin that an Iowa pollster has called “commanding.”