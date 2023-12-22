What the US can learn from the EU’s immigration deal

The agreement, which still needs to be formally ratified, comes after years of bitter debate on how to manage an influx of migrants seeking asylum in the bloc. It was a debate sharply influenced by rising far-right factions in the continent and an increase in migrant flows. In the first 11 months of this year, more than 355,000 people arrived without authorization to the EU, a 17 percent increase over the same period of 2022 and the highest number since 2016.

In a deal that European leaders are hailing as a breakthrough, the European Union on Wednesday agreed on a set of new measures to handle unauthorized arrivals of migrants and asylum seekers.

Advertisement

So, what’s in the European pact? How did the European Union manage to reach a compromise on immigration reform? And are there any lessons for congressional leaders trying to do the same in the United States?

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

The new rules, which represent the biggest overhaul of asylum and migration law in the EU in decades, would restrict the number of people coming without authorization into the 27 European countries and make it easier to deport asylum seekers whose applications haven’t been successful. The deal would also allow the bloc’s landlocked countries to have a choice — they either absorb a share of the total number of asylum seekers that the EU is expected to welcome each year or contribute to a joint EU fund to help other countries host migrants (at least 20,000 euros per migrant a year.)

Roberta Metsola, president of the European parliament, said the “historic” deal “means, hopefully, that member states will feel less inclined to reintroduce internal borders because the influx is being managed.” Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said the deal “means that Europeans will decide who comes to the EU and who can stay, not the smugglers. It means protecting those in need.”

Advertisement

On its face, it seems impressive that a bloc of 27 European countries reached an agreement on one of the most divisive and elusive policy issues of our time. Perhaps a compromise was attainable in the EU precisely because it’s a regional issue and not a one-on-one political death match like it is here in the United States. In other words, in the European bloc, the disincentive to cooperate — and give the other side a win — is less strong than it is here in the United States.

Generally speaking, one reason why Republican politicians in Congress tend to favor restrictive immigration policies is that the share of the GOP base that’s fervently anti-immigrant is also extremely unforgiven of Republican politicians who attempt to work out a compromise with Democrats on immigration and border issues. That’s why congressional Republicans almost always end up catering to this loud faction of the base that opposes immigration.

Another theory about why the EU was able to compromise is kind of obvious: More people in those countries see asylum seekers as a burden to their countries and the agreement is a concession to them. Hanne Beirens, the director of the Migration Policy Institute Europe, told The New York Times: “Anti-migration is not just the selling point of the far right any more, it has seeped into mainstream parties.”

Advertisement

The European deal earned a fair amount of criticism. Multiple advocacy groups and nongovernmental organizations argued that it will weaken long-established asylum protections. Amnesty International said in a statement that the agreement “will set European asylum law back for decades to come and lead to greater human suffering.” The European Council on Refugees and Exiles posted on X that the reforms agreed upon are “Byzantine in their complexity and Orban-esque in their cruelty to refugees.”

Meanwhile, on this side of the Atlantic, a group of bipartisan congressional negotiators have worked for weeks to strike a deal that would unlock much-needed foreign aid to Ukraine in exchange for substantive immigration restrictive measures, such as making it harder to have access to asylum protections at the US-Mexico border. A compromise has seemed elusive, even though Democrats have signaled support for some of the measures Republicans have proposed, such as instituting new authority at the border to summarily expel migrants without asylum screenings (like Title 42, the pandemic-era rule that allowed expulsions at the border) and expanding immigration detention.

For now, negotiations are stalled because the Senate is on holiday break. But in the coming year, immigration and border policy will only grow in importance as the presidential election nears. One lesson from the European deal that American leaders should heed is that the new EU rules will undermine the “global asylum framework,” as immigration policy expert Aaron Reichlin-Melnick posted on X. Historically, the United States has been a pivotal player in shaping the modern refugee and asylum system. In working out a compromise, how far are Congress — and President Biden — willing to go? Will the United States uphold or abdicate the fundamental principle of providing protection to foreigners fleeing war, violence, or other forms of persecution?

Advertisement

Marcela García is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her @marcela_elisa and on Instagram @marcela_elisa.