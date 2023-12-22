In Israel-Hamas war, how much is enough is a two-sided question

First, in Greenway’s repeated use of words such as retribution, punishment, and revenge, he distorts Israel’s aim. The Israel Defense Forces’ goal is to destroy Hamas. It has taken extraordinary precautions to minimize civilian deaths, according to White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, perhaps more than the United States would take in similar circumstances.

H.D.S. Greenway’s condemnation of Israel’s war in Gaza (“ Israel, how many deaths in Gaza are enough? ” Opinion, Dec. 19) deserves to be taken apart point by point.

Second, to support Greenway’s dismissal of any comparison to civilian deaths in World War II that might justify Israel’s actions, he points to Hamas’s having “no factories, no battalions of tanks, no airfields” that needed destroying, though, he concedes, “it does have tunnels underneath buildings.” But it is precisely these tunnels, deliberately located under homes, hospitals, and schools, that have placed the IDF in a horrific position that no other military in modern history has faced to this extent.

Third, like virtually the entire international community, Greenway offers no reasonable solution. Given Hamas’s stated determination to destroy Israel and the support it receives to do so, what would Greenway have Israel do?

He asks of Israel, “How many is enough?” But is it enough on the part of Greenway and the world to sit back and point a finger at Israel? Imagine if the nations of the world, with all their compassion for the people of Gaza, had offered them temporary shelter, freeing Israel to remove Hamas and its monstrous tunnel system without threat to civilians. How many innocent lives could have been saved?

Marjie Polster

Somerville





‘Twenty 9/11s’ — Netanyahu’s October comparison, revisited

Thank you for publishing H.D.S. Greenway’s “Israel, how many deaths in Gaza are enough?” Soon after the barbaric attack against Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered publicly a calculation as to the overall impact on Israel’s population, with 1,400 killed (since revised down to 1,200), in comparison to about 3,000 Americans killed in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Netanyahu concluded that Israel’s Oct. 7 was the equivalent of “twenty 9/11s.”

Let’s redo the math: If we consider that Israel’s current military campaign in Gaza has led as of this date to some 20,000 killed, then that figure amounts to nearly 1 percent of the total Gazan population of 2.2 million — a monstrous total. That percentage may appear at first glance to be a small number, but 1 percent of today’s American population amounts to more than 3.3 million people — nearly triple the total number of Americans who have died in all our country’s wars over the course of almost three centuries.

Indeed, “How many deaths in Gaza are enough?”

Steven Ostrow

Newton





Some questions to ask the leaders of Hamas

H.D.S. Greenway asked Israel “How many deaths in Gaza are enough?” He is asking the wrong question and addressing the wrong government. The right questions are for Hamas: When will you recognize your neighbor Israel’s right to exist? When will you govern for the benefit of your suffering people rather than embedding your military in the midst of civilian life, turning hospitals, schools, and places of worship into legitimate military targets? When will you release the rest of the hostages?

Israel’s war is not about retribution; rather, it is about protecting its population from a murderous neighbor intent on the destruction of its population, a neighbor whose very foundation is based on sacrificing its civilians rather than protecting them.

Laurie Weinberg

Wilbraham





What if it were US borders breached and its citizens attacked and held?

Of course retribution has never been the prime mover, and I find it disingenuous of H.D.S. Greenway to take this position. Israel has made clear that its objectives are the defeat of the Hamas terror organization as a viable political and military entity and the hostages’ safe return. Meanwhile, Hamas has openly stated that it will repeat the Oct. 7 barbarity ad nauseam until Israel is exterminated.

Here is a question for Greenway and others who insist on a cease-fire: What would the United States justifiably do if a terror army crossed its national border, laid waste to Buffalo or San Diego, and then slipped back across the border with hundreds of US hostages?

I’ll just leave that there.

Aaron Nelson

Newton