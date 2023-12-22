You-hoo! Turn off your notifications.

A recent article cites a “technologist” saying that turning off push notifications on your phone would present “a pretty significant usability cost” (“The government found an unexpected way to spy on your phone. Now what?” Business, Dec. 16). On the contrary, push notifications are simply a tool to capture your attention and ensure that you spend more time “engaging” (the quotes are mine) with your apps and, consequently, less time on the things that you actually care about. Turning these notifications off merely asserts your ownership of your phone. Conversely, leaving them on accepts that instead you are owned by your phone.

Even before the revelation that push notifications can leak data to third parties, turning them off was not a hard choice for me to make, nor one that I have ever regretted.