Downplaying the horrors of slavery will never erase its stain or America’s shame

The Texas Historical Commission’s slogan is “Real Places Telling Real Stories.” But with the Republican-led state Legislature’s relentless efforts to suppress American history , what passes for real stories about real places may bear no resemblance to facts and truth. That’s what is happening at the Varner-Hogg Plantation historical site near Houston.

In the 19th century, that estate had several owners. But this was a constant until 1865 — its more than 4,400 acres were tended by and built upon the forced labor of enslaved Black people. Under the ownership of the Varner family in 1824, at least two enslaved men raised livestock, farmed, and created a rum distillery, according to the historical commission. When the Patton family bought the property in 1834, they moved from Kentucky with at least 66 enslaved Black people.

”With bricks they made by hand, the enslaved people constructed the plantation house, smokehouse, sugar mill and their own quarters,” the commission’s website states. “With their labor, Columbus Patton built a successful and larger than average sugarcane enterprise complete with a two-story mill.”

But a Texas woman thinks there’s just too much talk about slavery on tours of the former slave plantation.

Michelle Haas claims to be an amateur historian which must mean discarding inconvenient facts to suit your far-right agenda and fragile white feelings equals an authoritative knowledge of American history. After a visit to Varner-Hogg, Haas complained to the historical commission’s board that an informational video spent too much time on slavery and not enough on the Hogg family, who bought the property in 1901 and eventually turned it into a Texas history museum.

This is like going to the beach and whining that the ocean is too wet.

Texas Historical Commission

But Haas didn’t stop there. She turned her ire to what she called “the activist staff member doing the buying for the gift shop [who] thinks Ibram X. Kendi and ‘White Rage’ have a place at a historic site.”

Kendi, founder and director of Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research, is the author of several books, including “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America.” Carol Anderson, an African American Studies professor at Emory University, wrote “White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide.” Unlike Haas, both are acclaimed historians. But the historical commission still removed their books, along with 23 other works that Haas objected to, from the gift shops at Varner-Hogg and another Texas plantation.

That commission is effectively controlled by the state’s retrograde administration of Republican Governor Greg Abbott of Texas.

In 2022, Haas started the Texas History Trust to represent Texans “who see the historical record being revised, not on the basis of evidence and primary documents, but in the name of ‘diversity, equity and inclusion’ and other emotional appeals.” Of course, historical revisionists like Haas are only interested in their own emotions at the expense of facts. This is the same woman who wrote “200 Years a Fraud,” a weird rebuttal to “12 Years a Slave,” the 1853 memoir by Solomon Northup, a free Black man who was kidnapped and sold into slavery.

Plantations now host weddings and tout, as Varner-Hogg does, how “its 1830s plantation house and grounds make lovely backdrops for any event.” We can only imagine the horrors that happened on those grounds in the 1830s and what lies beneath its soil. That anyone would choose to have their special day on a site haunted with the blood, sweat, and tears of those enslaved is an anathema to even the most basic human decency.

That also applies to those convinced that to love this country they must try to erase this indelible fact — the historical stain of slavery only grows deeper when someone tries to downplay not only its wretched 246-year existence, but the grave repercussions it continues to inflict on our unhealed nation.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her @reneeygraham.